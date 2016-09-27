People Can’t Get Enough Of This Father And Daughter’s Precious Morning Motivation Chant

BuzzFeed News

"I am strong. I am smart. I work hard. I am beautiful. I am respectful."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 27, 2016, at 5:54 a.m. ET

Aliya Alston is a 3-year-old from Virginia.

Ron Alston Jr.

Every morning before leaving the house, she does a positive affirmation chant with her father and it is absolutely adorable.

"I am strong. I am smart. I work hard. I am beautiful. I am respectful. I'm not better than anyone. Nobody's better than me. I am amazing. I am great," Aliya can be heard repeating back to her 27-year-old father, Ron Alston Jr., in the video.

Alston, a single father, told BuzzFeed News he decided to do the chant with his daughter because his father used to do them with him.

He said that he and Aliya have done different versions of the chant since she was very small.

"When we first did it, I would ask more simple questions and ask her name," Alston said.

"Aliya looks forward to doing the chant every day, and we have a secret handshake at the end that she loves," Alston said.

"She was always excited because I was very enthusiastic and positive with her," he said.

Alston said he did not expect his video to go viral at all, adding that it was "just an everyday thing that I chose to film, just for her to see later in life."

The video has since been viewed more than 16 million times.

People really love it.

It's even inspired other parents to do the same with their own children.

Alston added that "this goes way beyond just speaking in the mirror."

"Everything we do each day has lessons and values," he said. "I always support her and remind to try her best, much more than what is seen on the camera."

