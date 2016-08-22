BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Writing "Sorry About Ryan Lochte" Notes On A Wall At The Rio Airport

news / olympics

People Are Writing "Sorry About Ryan Lochte" Notes On A Wall At The Rio Airport

Hey, so this is awkward...

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 22, 2016, at 9:22 a.m. ET

The 2016 Olympics have not been without drama, especially in the incident involving US swimmer Ryan Lochte, who claimed he was robbed at gunpoint.

Lochte&#x27;s version of events was disputed by police, and Lochte yesterday said he had &quot;over-exaggerated&quot; his initial story, calling it &quot;immature behavior&quot; on his part.
Matt Hazlett / Getty Images

Lochte's version of events was disputed by police, and Lochte yesterday said he had "over-exaggerated" his initial story, calling it "immature behavior" on his part.

As people prepare to leave Brazil after last night's closing ceremony, a marker board was erected in Rio's main airport for visitors to leave their messages for the host city.

"Goodbye, Rio. Sorry about Ryan Lochte"
esforçado @dafnesampaio

"Goodbye, Rio. Sorry about Ryan Lochte"

Reply Retweet Favorite

The most popular message appears to be "Sorry about Ryan Lochte."

a marker board up at Rio's main airport where visitors going home's most popular message? "Sorry about Ryan Lochte"
amy rose @kingvsqueen

a marker board up at Rio's main airport where visitors going home's most popular message? "Sorry about Ryan Lochte"

Reply Retweet Favorite
On the "Leave a special message to Rio" wall at airport.
Sally Jenkins @sallyjenx

On the "Leave a special message to Rio" wall at airport.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Seriously, apparently, Americans are super embarrassed about the whole peeing-behind-a-gas-station-then-ripping-a-framed-metal-advertisement-off-a-wall thing.

Marker board at Rio airport w/msgs from people leaving after #Olympics. "Sorry about Lochte" https://t.co/z6cPlk0ecO
Ney Hayashi @neyhayashi

Marker board at Rio airport w/msgs from people leaving after #Olympics. "Sorry about Lochte" https://t.co/z6cPlk0ecO

Reply Retweet Favorite
Message on the wall at Rio airport
Helene Elliott @helenenothelen

Message on the wall at Rio airport

Reply Retweet Favorite

But it looks like a few people from Chicago left a very special message too.

Wall at Rio airport. Thinking some Chicago folks have passed it and left a mark...
Helene Elliott @helenenothelen

Wall at Rio airport. Thinking some Chicago folks have passed it and left a mark...

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT