BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Tearing Up Over This Woman's Maternity Photo Featuring Her Deployed Husband

news / viral

People Are Tearing Up Over This Woman's Maternity Photo Featuring Her Deployed Husband

"This photo has me choking back tears."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 22, 2017, at 5:48 a.m. ET

Earlier last month, Veronica Phillips booked a maternity shoot session with Jennifer McMahon, a photographer in Miami.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

Phillips explained that her husband, Brandon, would not be present because he was overseas serving in the Air Force and that she would be wearing his jacket for some of the photos.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

She also asked McMahon whether it would be possible to incorporate Brandon into some of the photos.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

McMahon said yes, and the result is simply stunning.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography
ADVERTISEMENT

McMahon — who runs Jennifer Ariel Photography — told BuzzFeed News that she was heartbroken when she heard Phillips' story and decided to photoshop a picture of Brandon, which he had taken previously, with one of Veronica.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

She posted the photo to her Facebook page, where it has been shared more than 5,000 times.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

The photo made a lot of people really emotional.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography
Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography
ADVERTISEMENT

They really love it.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography
Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography
Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

McMahon said the couple are very happy with the photos and that Veronica cried when "she saw how I was able to place Brandon's hand on her stomach."

&quot;This photo has already reached over a million people and I am so honored that my photo could do that,&quot; McMahon said. &quot;I know it&#x27;s not even the best photo, but it&#x27;s the story that it tells that means so much to people,&quot; she added.
Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

"This photo has already reached over a million people and I am so honored that my photo could do that," McMahon said.

"I know it's not even the best photo, but it's the story that it tells that means so much to people," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT