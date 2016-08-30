People Are Pissed About This Guy's Article About Bothering Women Wearing Headphones

BuzzFeed News

"You don't."

By Kassy Cho

Posted on August 30, 2016, at 10:59 a.m. ET

An article titled "How to Talk to a Woman Who Is Wearing Headphones" on Australian pickup artist website The Modern Man went viral this week.

The author, Dan Bacon, a self-described "dating and relationship expert," writes that if a woman is wearing headphones, it "does not mean you can't talk to them."

Bacon goes on to provide an imaginary conversation between a man and a woman who has just removed her headphones.

He also includes a list of common mistakes guys make when approaching women who are wearing headphones, such as "giving up too easily."

Naturally, people were not happy.

Others immediately took the piss.

Some suggested what would happen when a man actually tried to talk to a woman who had her headphones on.

How To Deal With Men Who Approach You While You're Wearing Headphones
a girl is no one @OhNoSheTwitnt

How To Deal With Men Who Approach You While You're Wearing Headphones

Then they started dragging the author.

They also gave him new article ideas.

And rewrote the headline for him.

But everyone agreed on one thing: Just don't.

