People Are Pissed At How American Airlines Handled An Employee's Black Lives Matter Pin

It seems like the airline's damage control might have backfired a bit here.

A photo of an American Airlines employee wearing a "Black Lives Matter" pin on a flight has caused a lot of controversy this week after it was posted to the American Airlines Facebook page.

Maggie Dietrich shared the photo to the American Airlines Facebook page with the caption "Disgraceful" on Tuesday.

Dietrich told BuzzFeed News she was "not sure why so many people are being hateful, as anyone can clearly see I've made no racist or hateful comments whatsoever."

"I don't support any group, this one included, that promotes murdering police officers, arson, theft or all out civil disobedience," she said. "This organization does not promote, at least on any news outlet I've ever seen, peace and equality."

Dietrich said that she had received hundreds of messages including "outright threats, only proving my whole point on this organization."

"So sad really," she said.