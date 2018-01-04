People Are Divided Over This Japanese Comedian Wearing Blackface To Impersonate Eddie Murphy
The skit aired on national TV as part of a New Year's Eve special.
A Japanese comedy show has caused a debate online by airing a skit involving a Japanese comedian doing blackface.
The skit was part of Downtown no Gaki no Tsukai ya Arahende!!'s New Year's Eve special, and showed comedian Masatoshi Hamada wearing blackface and the same clothing as Eddie Murphy's character from the film Beverly Hills Cop.
Baye McNeil, a writer based in Japan, took issue with the use of blackface and tweeted about it in English and Japanese. Both versions of his tweets have since gone viral.
Many viewers were furious to see blackface on national television.
A lot of Japanese people, however, did not feel it was an issue, as they believed it was just an impersonation and a part of Japanese comedy.
Some were ashamed.
And others pointed out that it was probably a result of the country's ignorance toward racism.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Nippon Television for comment.
