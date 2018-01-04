People Are Divided Over This Japanese Comedian Wearing Blackface To Impersonate Eddie Murphy

Japan has had a long history with blackface, with it appearing as early as 1845 when Commodore Perry showed a minstrel show to Japanese officials.

National TV frequently airs shows that involve artists and comedians wearing blackface to impersonate celebrities and public figures such as Michael Jackson and former US president Barack Obama.

In 2015, Fuji TV canceled a segment from a weekly music show after public outcry over a photo showing idol group Momoiro Clover Z wearing blackface along with Japanese doo-wop group Rats & Star — which has been performing in blackface since 1980.

In contrast, comedian and actor Naomi Watanabe's impression of Beyoncé is done solely with a blonde wig and no blackface makeup.