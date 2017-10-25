BuzzFeed News

A K-Pop Band Member Apparently Mouthed The N-Word On A Live Stream And People Are Pissed

"All I have to say is that Jaehyun fucked up and there's never any excuse for a non-black person to ever say any variation of that word."

By Kassy Cho and Ikran Dahir

Kassy Cho

Ikran Dahir

Posted on October 25, 2017, at 11:58 a.m. ET

Every night, Jaehyun and Johnny, two members of the K-pop boy band NCT, host a radio show called NCT Night Night on Korean radio station SBS Power FM.

nctnightnight / Via instagram.com

The two concluded their show on Monday with the song "Caroline" by American rapper Aminé.

Twitter: @mingiumingiu

The show's video livestream continued for some time after the two signed off, and Jaehyun can be seen singing along and mouthing a line which includes the n-word. It is unclear whether he actually said the word aloud, as both the DJs' microphones had been turned off.

he said westside nigga....with his chest too 😭
a @vetemarkts

he said westside nigga....with his chest too 😭

@mingiumingiu / Via Twitter: @mingiumingiu

Fans watching the livestream couldn't believe what they had witnessed.

did i just see jaehyun mouthing the n word...
a @vetemarkts

did i just see jaehyun mouthing the n word...

@mingiumingiu / Via Twitter: @mingiumingiu
Did jaehyun really just do that..
👽 @jjhblues

Did jaehyun really just do that..

@jjhblues / Via Twitter: @jjhblues

And voiced their disappointment in him.

I’m so disappointed I love jaehyun but this was unacceptable even if it was just mouthing it it’s still wrong https://t.co/i5IMvxA1Fj
‏ً @KlNKYJIMIN

I’m so disappointed I love jaehyun but this was unacceptable even if it was just mouthing it it’s still wrong https://t.co/i5IMvxA1Fj

@KlNKYJIMIN / Via Twitter: @KlNKYJIMIN
all i have to say is that jaehyun fucked up and there's never any excuse for a non-black person to ever say any variation of that word
monica ੈ✩👻 @softlyuta

all i have to say is that jaehyun fucked up and there's never any excuse for a non-black person to ever say any variation of that word

@softlyuta / Via Twitter: @softlyuta
me rting memes about dragging jaehyun to help mask my pain disappointment and shame
f🎃ye @haIloweenct

me rting memes about dragging jaehyun to help mask my pain disappointment and shame

@haIloweenct / Via Twitter: @haIloweenct
They felt that Jaehyun had no excuse as he lived in the US for four years.

Jaehyun speaks English and lived in America for 4 years and y’all trying to tell me he don’t know what the n word m… https://t.co/0eY6zxuDEG
ً @MELANINHOBl

Jaehyun speaks English and lived in America for 4 years and y’all trying to tell me he don’t know what the n word m… https://t.co/0eY6zxuDEG

@MELANINHOBl / Via Twitter: @MELANINHOBl
people are blaming johnny when it was jaehyun's fault he literally "lived in america for 4 years" he should've known
ely ♡ daehwi so much @goodbyewinters

people are blaming johnny when it was jaehyun's fault he literally "lived in america for 4 years" he should've known

@goodbyewinters / Via Twitter: @goodbyewinters
jaehyun in the 97 gc: what's up guys? why y'all quiet today? 😂 jungkook: mingyu yugyeom: seokmin: bambam: minghao:
anisa ♡ w1 @augus7s

jaehyun in the 97 gc: what's up guys? why y'all quiet today? 😂 jungkook: mingyu yugyeom: seokmin: bambam: minghao:

@augus7s / Via Twitter: @augus7s

And called out other fans who tried to shift the blame onto Johnny and in other cases, Aminé.

What y’all not gonna do is blame Johnny who wasn’t even facing Jaehyun. He didn’t know anything about him mouthing… https://t.co/ul1Oj5meQE
ً @MELANINHOBl

What y’all not gonna do is blame Johnny who wasn’t even facing Jaehyun. He didn’t know anything about him mouthing… https://t.co/ul1Oj5meQE

@MELANINHOBl / Via Twitter: @MELANINHOBl
hajgkekvkdkf lori got a cc anon talm bout how we should blame the songwriter for writing the song that jaehyun sang to ofmg
setagaya @MlYUZAKI

hajgkekvkdkf lori got a cc anon talm bout how we should blame the songwriter for writing the song that jaehyun sang to ofmg

@MlYUZAKI / Via Twitter: @MlYUZAKI
Aminé in the studio “damn I can’t put nigga in the lyrics, dont want my west side homie jaehyun to get attacked aga… https://t.co/mfprZgicfu
mattias @raewhans

Aminé in the studio “damn I can’t put nigga in the lyrics, dont want my west side homie jaehyun to get attacked aga… https://t.co/mfprZgicfu

@raewhans / Via Twitter: @raewhans
please don’t drag other members in this situation. jaehyun is a grown man, and should apologize and educate himself. NO one else it to
renjun pics @renjunpictures

please don’t drag other members in this situation. jaehyun is a grown man, and should apologize and educate himself. NO one else it to

@renjunpictures / Via Twitter: @renjunpictures

People are now demanding an apology.

@NCTsmtown @SMTOWNGLOBAL @nctnightnight please tell jaehyun to apologise for mouthing the n word hes a whole grown man he should know better
sreana @jaeshuyn

@NCTsmtown @SMTOWNGLOBAL @nctnightnight please tell jaehyun to apologise for mouthing the n word hes a whole grown man he should know better

@jaeshuyn / Via Twitter: @jaeshuyn
i hope jaehyun knows that what he did was wrong and apologizes until then idk him
esra @jmhyuks

i hope jaehyun knows that what he did was wrong and apologizes until then idk him

@jmhyuks / Via Twitter: @jmhyuks
"Jaehyun still hasn't apologized and nct night night about end " moodboard
switched!!! @whippedjisung

"Jaehyun still hasn't apologized and nct night night about end " moodboard

@whippedjisung / Via Twitter: @whippedjisung

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Jaehyun's representatives for comment.

