People Are Calling Out This Restaurant For Its "Racist" Menu That Includes "Chirri Garrik" And "Dumprings"

"There's no racism in NZ? I beg to fucking differ."

By Kassy Cho

Posted on January 11, 2018, at 8:55 a.m. ET

A restaurant in Christchurch, New Zealand, has come under fire this week for its menu, which many are calling racist.

The menu includes items such as "Chirri garrik an prawn dumpring".

And "Tay's velly special Penang style plawn and chicken culli".

The Asian fusion restaurant is owned by local chef and restaurateur Phillip Kraal, who has previously made other comments that people have found offensive.

According to the NZ Herald, in 2009, Kraal described a chicken, brie, and sweetcorn pie from another of his restaurants as "slightly gay, I know, but oh so tasty."

Last month, he was also forced to take down advertisements for his bar, which claimed that gin is a "natural remedy for kidney and liver disease" after the New Zealand Advertising Standards Authorities upheld a complaint saying that the bar had gone too far in promoting the health benefits of drinking gin, according to stuff.co.nz.
According to the NZ Herald, in 2009, Kraal described a chicken, brie, and sweetcorn pie from another of his restaurants as "slightly gay, I know, but oh so tasty."

Last month, he was also forced to take down advertisements for his bar, which claimed that gin is a "natural remedy for kidney and liver disease" after the New Zealand Advertising Standards Authorities upheld a complaint saying that the bar had gone too far in promoting the health benefits of drinking gin, according to stuff.co.nz.

On Wednesday, Twitter user Alice Galletly shared screenshots of the restaurant's menu, calling it "juvenile racist trash." It was then picked up by several national newspapers.

People were furious.

Although some people felt that it was just a joke, many pointed out that it was demeaning to Asian people.

Facebook: nzherald.co.nz

They also noted that it was an example of Christchurch's "casual racism."

Facebook: nzherald.co.nz

Some have taken to leaving negative reviews of the restaurant on Google.

While others are calling for a boycott of the restaurant.

In response to the backlash online, Kraal told the NZ Herald that "pretty much everyone [sic] of our customers enjoys the written menu as part of their overall experience and often express disappointment when items are removed with seasonal menu changes. But we appreciate the feedback and are actively considering it."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Kraal for further comment.

