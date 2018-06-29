After South Korea's World Cup Win, Mexico Supporters Have Been Accused Of Racism
The two TV hosts who were suspended for making the gesture live on TV have since apologized.
Two US-based TV show hosts have been suspended indefinitely after they made slant-eyed gestures on a live broadcast celebrating South Korea’s 2–0 win against Germany in the World Cup on Wednesday.
People immediately called it racist.
Similarly, Mexico fans have also come under fire for making the slant-eyed gesture to thank South Korea.
Several tweets showing Mexico fans making the gesture went viral in Korea, with many calling it racist.
People were furious.
And found it unbelievable that people were still making racist poses in 2018.
Telemundo issued a statement Thursday saying that Tahhan and Bencosme had been suspended indefinitely, and that their behavior was "contrary to the company's values and standards."
Tahhan and Bencosme both also shared public apologies on their respective social media accounts.
