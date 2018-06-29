After South Korea's World Cup Win, Mexico Supporters Have Been Accused Of Racism

Germany’s shocking defeat was celebrated by Mexico fans, as it meant that previous World Cup champions Germany would not be advancing to the knockout round, but that Mexico, which was defeated by Sweden, would.

Hosts James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme were seen making slant-eyed gestures while other cast members danced and laughed during a live on-set celebration on the Spanish-language network Telemundo’s morning program Un Nuevo Dia.