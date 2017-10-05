BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Ugly-Crying Over What This Student Did For His Favorite Injured Athlete

news

People Are Ugly-Crying Over What This Student Did For His Favorite Injured Athlete

Cookies make everything better.

By Kassy Cho and Brad Esposito

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Posted on October 4, 2017, at 11:32 p.m. ET

This is 21-year-old Kacie Hay and her friend Zack. They both take classes at Penn State University.

Kacie met Zack through a program called Lifelink, which helps special education students engage in academic programs. Through Lifelink, Zack takes courses at Penn State – one of which is a fitness walking program he takes with Kacie.
Supplied

Kacie met Zack through a program called Lifelink, which helps special education students engage in academic programs. Through Lifelink, Zack takes courses at Penn State – one of which is a fitness walking program he takes with Kacie.

Here they are enjoying a few walks together.

Supplied

Kacie told BuzzFeed News Zack loves the student athletes at Penn State, especially the football players. "When we walk to class, he makes sure to say hi to each one he sees," said Kacie.

A few weeks ago as Zack and Kacie were walking to class they passed by football player Torrence Brown. Zack said "hi" to him and Torrence stopped to give him a big handshake.

"Ever since then, Torrence has made sure that if he saw Zack he stopped to talk to him," said Kacie.

Unfortunately, Torrence got injured in his football game two weeks ago and has a pretty bad knee injury that means he has to get around in an electric wheelchair.

After seeing Torrence earlier that week with a knee injury, Zack decided to give him a "get well soon" gift (a bunch of cookies).

Zack thought cookies would be the best thing to give to Torrence and Kacie&#x27;s mother was kind enough to make them that weekend for Zack to give to his buddy.&quot;He was so excited to give the cookies and his note to Torrence,&quot; said Kacie. &quot;And when he saw him he ran up to him with a huge smile.&quot;
Supplied

Zack thought cookies would be the best thing to give to Torrence and Kacie's mother was kind enough to make them that weekend for Zack to give to his buddy.

"He was so excited to give the cookies and his note to Torrence," said Kacie. "And when he saw him he ran up to him with a huge smile."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kacie tweeted about Zack giving Torrence his gift and people absolutely loved it. "Torrence loved it," said Kacie. "It was amazing. This is Zack's everyday personality. He is such a sweetheart and would do anything for anybody."

Twitter: @HeyHay_12

"Torrence actually stood up on his scooter (with a bad knee) to give Zack a big hug and to thank him," said Kacie. "That's when I snapped the picture of the two of them together."

Supplied.

Later that day, Torrence retweeted Kacie's tweet, and so did a bunch of other Penn State sports stars and coaches. "That was Zack's highlight," said Kacie. "He was ecstatic."

Twitter: @tbrown_19

Outside of Penn State, hundreds of other people were sharing their own thoughts on the exchange on Twitter.

Twitter: @PSUBarstool
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @ImChloless

There were a lot of happy tears.

Twitter: @slimrel__
Twitter: @_YoAdrian_
Twitter: @___Wazza
Twitter: @Trestarluvroman

Kacie said she and Zack had seen nothing but positive comments about the whole situation. "It's been overwhelming."

Twitter: @MadalynNatali
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT