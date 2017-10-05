People Are Ugly-Crying Over What This Student Did For His Favorite Injured Athlete

Kacie met Zack through a program called Lifelink, which helps special education students engage in academic programs. Through Lifelink, Zack takes courses at Penn State – one of which is a fitness walking program he takes with Kacie.

This is 21-year-old Kacie Hay and her friend Zack. They both take classes at Penn State University.

Here they are enjoying a few walks together.

Here they are enjoying a few walks together.

Kacie told BuzzFeed News Zack loves the student athletes at Penn State, especially the football players. "When we walk to class, he makes sure to say hi to each one he sees," said Kacie.

A few weeks ago as Zack and Kacie were walking to class they passed by football player Torrence Brown. Zack said "hi" to him and Torrence stopped to give him a big handshake.

"Ever since then, Torrence has made sure that if he saw Zack he stopped to talk to him," said Kacie.

Unfortunately, Torrence got injured in his football game two weeks ago and has a pretty bad knee injury that means he has to get around in an electric wheelchair.