This College Student Was Banned From Tinder For Scamming Money Off A Bunch Of Men

A spokesperson for Tinder told BuzzFeed News that anyone requesting money on the app would be banned.

By Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 28, 2017, at 7:26 a.m. ET

Posted on March 27, 2017, at 6:37 a.m. ET

Like many people, Maggie Archer, a 20-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri, is on Tinder. Except she's found possibly the best use for it — scamming money off men by indirectly asking them to "send her $5 and see what happens."

When the match asks her what the $5 will get them, she then tells them to "send it and find out" and provides them with her email associated with her PayPal account.

Once she receives the money, she then proceeds to unmatch with the man.

"It's really a foolproof plan, because I'm not actually promising anything, I just say 'see what happens,'" Archer told BuzzFeed News, adding that "a surprising amount of men take the bait."

Archer said that out of the guys who do ask her about her bio, around 1 in 5 actually send her money, and that she has received money from more than 20 matches in less than a week.

She said the most she has gotten from one match was $10.

"Some men get creepy and assume if they offer a lot more, like hundreds, something will actually happen, which of course it doesn't," she said.

"I figured it was too funny not to share," Archer said. "Also, I wanted to give more women this idea to share the wealth."

Her tweet has since been retweeted more than 7,000 times.

People are comparing Archer to a particularly iconic scammer.

pint 🏹 @yshestressinme

🌹 @Kcam617

Some women are low-key hoping Archer's tweet doesn't go too viral.

People are here for it.

Some are rushing to download Tinder.

And it seems like some of them are actually successfully pulling it off.

Archer said she didn't expect her tweet to get this much attention but has received mostly positive reactions from women.

"Some people are definitely upset about what I'm doing," she said. "Mostly men."

UPDATE

A spokesperson for Tinder told BuzzFeed News that "requesting money from other Tinder users violates our terms of service." The spokesperson said that any users doing so would be removed from the platform.

Archer told BuzzFeed News that she received an email from Tinder saying that her account had been shut down. She said that she had, however, deleted the app a couple of days ago "because the whole purpose for doing this was defeated," and that she hasn't re-downloaded the app to check.

