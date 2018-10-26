This Drag Queen Is Speaking Out Against "Brazil's Donald Trump" And People Are Here For It
"An icon who never disappoints!"
Meet Pabllo Vittar, a 23-year-old singer, songwriter and drag queen from Brazil.
Vittar rose to fame in Brazil after she covered Major Lazer's "Lean On" in Portuguese in 2015.
She then exploded in popularity in 2017 after she appeared in Major Lazer's "Sua Cara" alongside Diplo and Brazilian singer Anitta.
But in the lead up to country's general election, Vittar has become an important voice for Brazil's #EleNão women's movement and LGBT population.
Vittar has publicly shown her support for the #EleNão movement, posting photos on her social media.
She ended a concert by screaming "Ele Não" and canceled partnerships with brands that voiced their support for Bolsonaro.
After Bolsonaro won the first round of elections, Vittar shared a post on her Instagram saying that she would be voting for the runner-up, Fernado Haddad, in the second round.
Fans are loving it.
And are calling her an icon.
