This Drag Queen Is Speaking Out Against "Brazil's Donald Trump" And People Are Here For It

One of Brazil's biggest stars, Anitta did not voice her direct support for #EleNão (#NotHim) movement despite pressure from fans.

She also did not speak up about the killing of Marielle Franco, a poor, black, female politician.

The killing of Franco, who was a vocal critic of police brutality and extrajudicial killings, sparked widespread outrage across the country, with thousands of people taking to the streets to protest her death.