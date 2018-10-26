BuzzFeed News

This Drag Queen Is Speaking Out Against "Brazil's Donald Trump" And People Are Here For It

This Drag Queen Is Speaking Out Against "Brazil's Donald Trump" And People Are Here For It

"An icon who never disappoints!"

By Kassy Cho and Guillermo Santos

Posted on October 26, 2018, at 2:36 p.m. ET

Meet Pabllo Vittar, a 23-year-old singer, songwriter and drag queen from Brazil.

Vittar rose to fame in Brazil after she covered Major Lazer's "Lean On" in Portuguese in 2015.

The video has since been watched more than 63 million times on YouTube.

She then exploded in popularity in 2017 after she appeared in Major Lazer's "Sua Cara" alongside Diplo and Brazilian singer Anitta.

One of Brazil's biggest stars, Anitta did not voice her direct support for #EleNão (#NotHim) movement despite pressure from fans.

She also did not speak up about the killing of Marielle Franco, a poor, black, female politician.

The killing of Franco, who was a vocal critic of police brutality and extrajudicial killings, sparked widespread outrage across the country, with thousands of people taking to the streets to protest her death.

But in the lead up to country's general election, Vittar has become an important voice for Brazil's #EleNão women's movement and LGBT population.

View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @pabllovittar

#EleNão, which means #NotHim, is a women-led movement against the far-right, frontrunner presidential candidate, Jair Bolsonaro.

The movement started in opposition to Bolsonaro's long history of sexist, racist and homophobic comments.

In 2003, he told a lawmaker that she wasn't worthy of being raped. The video of the incident has more than 3 million views on YouTube.

He then argued in 2015 that men and women don't deserve the same salaries because women get pregnant.

With four sons and a daughter, he joked that he had a daughter out of a "moment of weakness."

He has also said that he would rather a son die in an accident than turn out to be gay.

He also made racist comments against Brazil's black and indigenous populations.

Vittar has publicly shown her support for the #EleNão movement, posting photos on her social media.

Pabllo Vittar @pabllovittar

// mood #elenao #elejamais

She ended a concert by screaming "Ele Não" and canceled partnerships with brands that voiced their support for Bolsonaro.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

After Bolsonaro won the first round of elections, Vittar shared a post on her Instagram saying that she would be voting for the runner-up, Fernado Haddad, in the second round.

View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

In Brazil, residents vote by punching in a candidate's number into an electronic machine.

Haddad, whose number is 13, is a former mayor of São Paulo and a member of the leftist Workers’ Party.

Fans are loving it.

and 🇧🇷 1⃣3⃣ PAZ E DEMOCRACIA @andsadboy

@pabllovittar TE AMO ELE NÃOOOO ELE NUNCAAAA

"I LOVE. NOT HIM. NEVER HIM."

~ yell; #MONO ~ @onikaseok

@pabllovittar Te amo Pabllo, tô triste me abraça (~°-°)~

davi @poczudaa

@pabllovittar ícone q nunca decepciona! 💕💕

"An icon who never disappoints!"

And are calling her an icon.

gabriel @ogabrihell

@pabllovittar eu amo uma rainha que se posiciona sem ser pressionada pelos fãs 💙

"I love a queen who takes a stand without being pressured by fans."

Kall🍒 #DiskMe @KalineRailla

@pabllovittar Ícone militante de verdade #EleNão

"True militant icon #EleNão"

