People Are Feeling Physically Unwell After Looking At This Photo Of Sliced Ham
"Somebody call a hambulance."
A photo of ham has left a lot of people scratching their heads and checking their eyes this week.
Reddit user MelvinDickpictweet posted the photo with the caption "This sliced ham looks like it's out of focus."
The photo quickly moved to the front page of Reddit, where it started messing with people.
ADVERTISEMENT
People had a lot of questions, which the original poster, 42-year-old Jasper Westerhof from Utrecht, Netherlands, answered.
Westerhof told BuzzFeed News that the ham, called Coburger ham and purchased at Albert Heijn supermarket, was part of his company's daily lunch that day.
ADVERTISEMENT
Westerhof then uploaded a video onto YouTube to "prove that it wasn't photoshopped, and because a video would be even more ridiculous."
He said although he knew the photo would be perfect for the Mildly Interesting subreddit, he did not anticipate the "wild and hilarious comments" such as this exchange.
"My colleagues Daan and Sev ended up eating the ham, even though I told them this ham went viral. Savages!" Westerhof said.
-
Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.