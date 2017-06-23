BuzzFeed News

The Woman Who Uses Office Equipment To Cook Meals Dishes Her Secrets

Meet Ms Yeah.

By Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 23, 2017, at 7:42 a.m. ET

Ms Yeah is definitely not your typical chef. Her videos have been going super viral because she uses equipment from around her office to make elaborate meals.

Ms Yeah is 22 years old and lives in Chengdu, China.

youtube.com

Some of her most popular videos include making Chinese pancakes on a computer case...

youtube.com

Steaming baozi buns on a garment steamer...

youtube.com
And using a pepsi can to pop popcorn.

youtube.com

Ms Yeah told BuzzFeed News that before she started her series, she would make simple meals in the office, such as cooking dumplings in a kettle.

youtube.com

She then randomly came up with the idea for her first video – using a clothing iron to grill beef – while she was ironing one day, she said.

youtube.com

"This was super easy, and completely successful," she said. "If you don't believe me, you should try it out yourself!"

"Just don't forget to grease the iron or else the beef will get stuck to it," she added.

She uploaded the video online for fun, but didn't start thinking seriously about making more videos until she saw how much people seemed to like her videos.

youtube.com

Since she launched her channel just four months ago, she has gained more than 1.6 million fans on Facebook, and more than 269,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Most of her videos receive millions of views and are shared tens of thousands of times.

Besides being a foodie, Ms Yeah – who does content planning for a creative agency – says she spends a lot of time coming up with weird ideas.

youtube.com

She shoots all her videos in her actual office during work hours, she said.

youtube.com

Each video takes about half a day to complete.

And yep, the people in her videos are her actual co-workers.

youtube.com

Her entire company is very supportive of her creative endeavors, she said. Even her boss is a fan.

youtube.com

"We are a creative company after all," she said.

Some of Ms Yeah's videos are more complex than others. In one episode, she built an oven out of a desk drawer, aluminum foil, a light bulb and a pane of glass.

youtube.com

In another, she covered her hand in soap, lit a flame and used it to grill fish, which she said was the most difficult video for her to make.

youtube.com

"Everyone knows this won't actually cook the fish properly," she said. "But the fire on my hand was very real, and so I had to spend some time overcoming the fear of actually having fire on my hand."

Not all of her attempts are successful, Ms Yeah said. In the episode where she cooks steak on a tile, the first tile she used split from the heat.

youtube.com

"It was actually really loud," she said. "All my coworkers looked in my direction and then all started laughing when they realized it was nothing big."

Every dish she has cooked is a personal favorite, she said.

youtube.com

"I love food too much," she said. "But if I really had to pick a favourite dish, it would probably be hot pot, which I've made twice already haha."

With most of her videos receiving millions of views, Ms Yeah said she receives countless fan requests asking her to make specific dishes, noting that pizza was a popular request amongst Western audiences.

youtube.com

Ms Yeah said she was incredibly thankful for her fans, who she said were like her friends, "supporting, believing and defending me."

For now, however, she's just focused on making her channel even more creative and isn't too stressed about her newfound fame, she said.

