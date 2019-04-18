This Student Died After She Was Set On Fire For Reporting Sexual Harassment

A young woman in Bangladesh has died after she was set on fire for reporting sexual harassment.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi, an 18-year-old student studying at a madrasa, or Islamic school, in Feni, went to the police on March 27 to file a report against her principal for allegedly sexually harassing her.

Rafi said the principal, Maulana Siraj Ud Doula, had called her into his office and repeatedly touched her inappropriately.

She also reportedly said that she had been repeatedly sexually harassed by Ud Doula, but had been told to keep it quiet when she tried to bring it up with her teachers.

Her statement was filmed without her consent by the police officer, who later posted it on social media, which is illegal, the Daily Star reported.

In the video, which was later leaked to local media, Rafi can be seen crying, visibly distressed, and trying to hide her face with her hands.

The police officer is heard saying it's "not a big deal" and telling her to "move your hands from the face, stop crying, nothing happened that you have to cry."

After she filed her report, Ud Doula was arrested, but Rafi and her family reportedly started receiving death threats from the principal's supporters.

Male students also organized protests to demand Ud Doula's release, which were attended by local politicians, according to the BBC.

On April 6, Rafi was tricked into going to the roof of a school building, where at least four unidentified people doused her in kerosene and set her on fire.