Sorry, Everyone: Japan's Not Hiring Ninjas For $85,000 A Year

â°Â¡Å½rÂwÅ½k / Å½Å¾Å½â

"I explained to NPR that we are using ninja as a key concept for our city’s tourism promotion, but I never said we are lacking ninjas or anything about salary," Okamoto said, local outlet Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

By Monday, a week after the episode had first aired, the city had received more than 115 inquiries from people in at least 14 countries, according to Japanese paper the Asahi Shimbun.

Some of these countries included the United States, Italy, India, Ecuador, Japan, and Spain, which had the highest number of inquiries at 16.

"We were once again surprised by how permeative and attracting ninja are," Okamoto said at the news conference.