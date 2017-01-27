Meet The Thai Trans Woman And Children Behind These Stunning Photos
"When people see my portfolio, I want them to appreciate what is around them," Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga told BuzzFeed News.
Earlier this month, a Twitter user shared photos from a shoot involving child models dressed in outfits made from natural materials.
It left a lot of people wondering who the model and designer behind the photos were.
The designs are the works of Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga, a 30-year-old trans woman from Nakhonratchasima, also known as Korat, in Thailand.
Kaewsa-nga told BuzzFeed News that she is a self-taught designer and photographer and works with four children, who are her cousins and her cousins' friends.
Kaewsa-nga said she taught herself clothing design and photography, adding that she creates outfits using things from her surroundings, such as palm leaves, fish nets and hessian.
This is 14-year-old Jenny.
This is Tammy. She's also 14.
Angie is 14-years-old.
Joono is just eight-years-old.
Kaewsa-nga said she was very thankful that people liked her work, adding that she will continue to make more and better designs.
