Meet The Thai Trans Woman And Children Behind These Stunning Photos

"When people see my portfolio, I want them to appreciate what is around them," Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga told BuzzFeed News.

By Kassy Cho

Posted on January 27, 2017, at 10:15 a.m. ET

Earlier this month, a Twitter user shared photos from a shoot involving child models dressed in outfits made from natural materials.

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

It left a lot of people wondering who the model and designer behind the photos were.

The designs are the works of Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga, a 30-year-old trans woman from Nakhonratchasima, also known as Korat, in Thailand.

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

Kaewsa-nga told BuzzFeed News that she is a self-taught designer and photographer and works with four children, who are her cousins and her cousins' friends.

She said that she and all four children are kathoey, which is a Thai term referring to either a transgender woman or a feminine gay man.

She said it is the children's dream to become models.

Kaewsa-nga said she taught herself clothing design and photography, adding that she creates outfits using things from her surroundings, such as palm leaves, fish nets and hessian.

"When people see my portfolio, I want them to appreciate what is around them," she said.

She regularly posts her creations on her Facebook page and Instagram, which has more than 38,000 followers.

This is 14-year-old Jenny.

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga
This is Tammy. She's also 14.

Angie is 14-years-old.

Joono is just eight-years-old.

Kaewsa-nga said she was very thankful that people liked her work, adding that she will continue to make more and better designs.

