BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Male World Cup Reporter Was Forcibly Kissed By Female Fans And Caused A Sexual Harassment Debate

world

A Male World Cup Reporter Was Forcibly Kissed By Female Fans And Caused A Sexual Harassment Debate

The clip has been viewed 3.5 million times and kick-started a huge debate in China.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 5, 2018, at 12:20 p.m. ET

A South Korean World Cup reporter who was grabbed and kissed by two Russian women on live TV has sparked a debate about sexual harassment in China.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Jeon Gwang-ryeol, a reporter for South Korean TV channel MBN, was delivering a report in Russia last week when a female Russian fan ran up to him and kissed him on the cheek.

weibo.com

Jeon continues to deliver his report, but another female Russian fan also runs up to him and kisses him on the cheek.

weibo.com

Jeon is then unable to continue his report and is seen laughing it off.

weibo.com
ADVERTISEMENT

The video was shared by Chinese viral video outlet, Pear Video, on its official Weibo account, where it was watched more than 3.5 million times.

weibo.com

Some people immediately called it sexual harassment.

&quot;Why is this not sexual harassment?&quot;
weibo.com

"Why is this not sexual harassment?"

&quot;This is sexual harassment, kthxbye.&quot;
weibo.com

"This is sexual harassment, kthxbye."

&quot;This is also sexual harassment??? It&#x27;s not funny……………&quot;
weibo.com

"This is also sexual harassment??? It's not funny……………"

ADVERTISEMENT

While others claimed that Jeon had "consented" because he can be seen laughing afterward.

&quot;Because the guy wanted it. Last time the female reporter rejected it.&quot;
weibo.com

"Because the guy wanted it. Last time the female reporter rejected it."

&quot;Sexual harassment is behavior that happens when the other person doesn&#x27;t consent to it. But look at how happy he is afterwards.&quot;
weibo.com

"Sexual harassment is behavior that happens when the other person doesn't consent to it. But look at how happy he is afterwards."

But others pointed out that the women never asked for his consent before running up to him and kissing him.

&quot;How do you know if he consented before you went up and kissed him?&quot;
weibo.com

"How do you know if he consented before you went up and kissed him?"

&quot;People are saying that if the person consented then it doesn&#x27;t count as sexual harassment, but did you see the female fans ask for his consent? And to all the people who say it depends on whether someone is good looking or not, did the reporter go and check out their appearance? Or have you already decided deep in your heart that you can just randomly go kiss male reporters and not female reporters.&quot;
weibo.com

"People are saying that if the person consented then it doesn't count as sexual harassment, but did you see the female fans ask for his consent? And to all the people who say it depends on whether someone is good looking or not, did the reporter go and check out their appearance? Or have you already decided deep in your heart that you can just randomly go kiss male reporters and not female reporters."

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of people felt that it would have been a completely different story if it had been a female reporter who had been kissed by a male fan.

&quot;When it&#x27;s a guy being kissed by a girl, everyone is happy for him. He himself is proud and happy too. But if it had been a female reporter being kissed by a man? Wouldn&#x27;t the story be the complete opposite?
weibo.com

"When it's a guy being kissed by a girl, everyone is happy for him. He himself is proud and happy too. But if it had been a female reporter being kissed by a man? Wouldn't the story be the complete opposite?

&quot;And what if this had been a female reporter being kissed by a male fan!!! I demand an answer.&quot;
weibo.com

"And what if this had been a female reporter being kissed by a male fan!!! I demand an answer."

Others were more sarcastic.

&quot;I see that apparently it&#x27;s only sexual harassment when the person is ugly. When the person is good looking, it doesn&#x27;t count...&quot;
weibo.com

"I see that apparently it's only sexual harassment when the person is ugly. When the person is good looking, it doesn't count..."

&quot;Oh so apparently if you don&#x27;t touch their breasts or genitals, then it doesn&#x27;t count as sexual harassment. Guess I gotta find the chance to give it a go some time.&quot;
weibo.com

"Oh so apparently if you don't touch their breasts or genitals, then it doesn't count as sexual harassment. Guess I gotta find the chance to give it a go some time."

And called for equality between men and women.

&quot;Equality for men and women!&quot;
weibo.com

"Equality for men and women!"

BuzzFeed News has reached out to MBN for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT