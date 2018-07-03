The Marriage Of An 11-Year-Old Girl To A 41-Year-Old Man Has Spread Outrage On Social Media

Facebook

Local media reports said that Che Abdul Karim is a wealthy rubber trader who already has two wives and six children. Muslim men in Malaysia can marry up to four women.

The girl and her parents are from Thailand but live in Gua Musang, a town in southern Malaysia, according to local outlet the Star.

The girl's parents said that she will only be allowed to live with her new husband after she turns 16.

Her father, identified only as a 49-year-old rubber tapper, said that this was the only reason he had accepted the proposal.

"What happens after this, I leave it up to my son-in-law to handle it," he told the Malaysia Digest, referring to the 41-year-old man. "I have known him for a long time because previously we used to rent a house next door to his first wife."

"My daughter is also friends with my son-in-law's child with his first wife. Before this, whenever they went on holiday, they would take my daughter along," he added.

Other outlets quoted the child as saying that she was happy with the match because she loved Che Abdul Karim.