BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Dogs Got Married After Dating For More Than A Year And It Was Pure And Perfect

world

These Dogs Got Married After Dating For More Than A Year And It Was Pure And Perfect

True love is real.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 10, 2017, at 11:22 a.m. ET

Lally, a shih tzu from Laguna, Philippines, met her boyfriend Kian, another shih tzu, more than a year ago.

Facebook: chevienesphotography

After a whirlwind romance, they were engaged last February, and Lally's human, Theresa, arranged for an engagement shoot to be done by her friend Che Vienes, a 21-year-old canine and feline photographer from Cavite.

Facebook: chevienesphotography

This week, Lally and Kian were finally married. It was a beach wedding held at Patungan Cove in Cavite and attended by 25 dogs, Vienes told BuzzFeed News.

&quot;The day of the wedding was full of love,&quot; Vienes — who also photographed the wedding — said. &quot;It was emotional.&quot;
Che Vienes

"The day of the wedding was full of love," Vienes — who also photographed the wedding — said. "It was emotional."

Here's the beautiful bride.

Che Vienes
ADVERTISEMENT

And the handsome groom.

Che Vienes

Here the happy couple are with the wedding officiant, Max, a Boston terrier.

Che Vienes

Here is the groom with his best man, Coffee, also a shih tzu.

Che Vienes

And the ring bearer, a blind dog named Hercules.

Che Vienes
ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding singer performed a beautiful rendition of "Can't Help Falling in Love."

Che Vienes

And here are the bridesmaids.

Facebook: chevienesphotography
Facebook: chevienesphotography
Facebook: chevienesphotography
Facebook: chevienesphotography

And some of the guests.

Facebook: chevienesphotography
Facebook: chevienesphotography

Vienes said that she and Theresa came up with the idea for the dog wedding because they want to encourage people to take better care of their companion animals and as a way to make others feel that dogs are part of the family.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT