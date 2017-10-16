People Are Dying Laughing Over These Librarians' Parody Of The Kardashians' 10-Year Cover
Keeping Up With the Librarians.
A group of librarians from Invercargill, New Zealand, went viral over the weekend after they staged a "totally impromptu, definitely not planned" photo shoot to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Bonnie Mager, the library's digital and communications manager, told BuzzFeed News that she and her colleagues came up with the idea to spoof the Kardashians' 10-year cover of The Hollywood Reporter during a weekly brainstorm about how to showcase the library.
"We picked that photo to spoof because it's iconic and also we thought how funny would that look with ordinary people in it," Mager said.
People — including other librarians — absolutely loved it.
They praised the team's dedication and attention to detail.
And started @-ing their local libraries to take up the challenge.
And it looks like it's encouraged a lot of people to go to the library and get a book out.
Mager said that she and her colleagues had thought the photo had viral potential but had no idea that it would receive such a huge response.
"We create so much original content that we love, and we can never predict which will go viral and which won't," she said.
"The reactions have been so positive," she added. "People love the humour of it."
