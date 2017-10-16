BuzzFeed News

People Are Dying Laughing Over These Librarians' Parody Of The Kardashians' 10-Year Cover

Keeping Up With the Librarians.

By Kassy Cho

Posted on October 16, 2017, at 6:41 a.m. ET

A group of librarians from Invercargill, New Zealand, went viral over the weekend after they staged a "totally impromptu, definitely not planned" photo shoot to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Since it was posted on Saturday, the Facebook post by Invercargill Libraries and Archives has been shared more than 3,200 times.

Bonnie Mager, the library's digital and communications manager, told BuzzFeed News that she and her colleagues came up with the idea to spoof the Kardashians' 10-year cover of The Hollywood Reporter during a weekly brainstorm about how to showcase the library.

"This week we saw it was 10 years of the Kardashians, so we decided it would be funny to somehow channel the Kardashian with a library spin," Mager — who posed as Kylie Jenner — said.

"We picked that photo to spoof because it's iconic and also we thought how funny would that look with ordinary people in it," Mager said.

&quot;We decided the boys needed to be in the most sexualised positions, for both humour and to show how silly it would be to pose males like that,&quot; she said. &quot;The girls just went with who had the most accurate clothing to match those people.&quot;She added that the books the librarians are sitting on are old dictionaries from the library&#x27;s archive because they &quot;thought it would be funny to include a wee librarian touch.&quot;
"We decided the boys needed to be in the most sexualised positions, for both humour and to show how silly it would be to pose males like that," she said. "The girls just went with who had the most accurate clothing to match those people."

She added that the books the librarians are sitting on are old dictionaries from the library's archive because they "thought it would be funny to include a wee librarian touch."

People — including other librarians — absolutely loved it.

They praised the team's dedication and attention to detail.

And started @-ing their local libraries to take up the challenge.

And it looks like it's encouraged a lot of people to go to the library and get a book out.

Mager said that she and her colleagues had thought the photo had viral potential but had no idea that it would receive such a huge response.

"We create so much original content that we love, and we can never predict which will go viral and which won't," she said.

"The reactions have been so positive," she added. "People love the humour of it."

