This Japanese Woman Started An Instagram Account Documenting The Trash Her Husband Leaves Around The House And It's Iconic
"This is the toilet. It's like a horror movie."
A woman in Japan has gained more than 450,000 followers on Instagram for sharing photos of the things her husband randomly leaves around the house.
Her account, @gomi_sutero, which means "throw away your trash" in Japanese, documents the trash that she finds lying around their house with captions telling him to cut it out.
She's found things like used tissues...
A single contact lens...
His clothes...
????
The woman behind the account, who lives in Fukuoka Prefecture, told BuzzFeed News that she and her husband have been married for five years now and have a daughter.
She said she first realized her husband's messy habits when she noticed how his socks were always rolled up and there was used tissue paper lying around.
She said she initially shared the photos to her personal account, which is followed only by close friends, but started a public account when one of her friends suggested it.
The account then blew up when a Twitter user tweeted about it and the tweet went viral.
She said her husband is not aware of the account yet and if he ever finds out about it, "I think he will laugh a lot."
"I tell him about his messy habits every day," she said. "And every time I do, he makes me laugh with a silly comeback, so it's really fun."
However, she added that when she is tired, her husband will read the room and tidy up.
"The account was never meant for people to follow, as it was just a fun thing for my friends, so I never used hashtags or anything," she said, adding that she was confused and also amused that the account has grown so popular.
"A lot of people have said they really empathize with my posts," she said.
Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
Contact Saori Ibuki at saori.ibuki@buzzfeed.com.