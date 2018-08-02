A Japanese Medical University Lowered Female Students' Scores Because It Didn't Want Too Many Women Doctors

時事通信

According to Japanese media, Tokyo Medical University has allegedly been systematically decreasing the scores of female applicants since 2011, after the number of successful female applicants jumped to 40 percent in 2010.

An unnamed university official told the Yomiuri Shimbun that the university believed accepting more male students would help solve the university hospital's doctor shortage because female doctors would inevitably drop out of the workforce after they get married and give birth to children.

The source also said that women doctors are "more unwanted" in the surgical department, where working hours are irregular and emergency operations occur.

The source added that it was commonly accepted in the surgical department that "it takes three women to serve as one man."

“It was a necessary evil. It was a silent consent," the official said.

University sources said a specific number was automatically deducted from the exam scores of all female applicants, according to the Asahi Shimbun.

According to the Yomiuri report, a total of 303 men and 148 women passed the university's first stage of applications this year.

The university then allegedly deducted a set number of points from female applicants' scores to reduce the number of them who would make it to the next stage.

The university ultimately ended up accepting 141 men and 30 women this year, which is a ratio of 18 percent.