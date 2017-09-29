BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Roasting The Shit Out Of This Company That Invented A "Pause Pod," Which Is Basically A Tent

news

People Are Roasting The Shit Out Of This Company That Invented A "Pause Pod," Which Is Basically A Tent

The inventors say the Pause Pod is a "the world's first private pop up space suitable for all your relaxation needs."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 29, 2017, at 5:57 p.m. ET

Posted on September 29, 2017, at 10:54 a.m. ET

A group of people from Gothenburg, Sweden, are currently crowdfunding an invention on Indiegogo and Kickstarter called the "Pause Pod."

indiegogo.com

According to its Indiegogo page, the Pause Pod is "the world's first private pop up space suitable for all your relaxation needs."

Twitter: @thisisinsider

It allows you to "take a nap anywhere."

Twitter: @thisisinsider

Besides popping out in seconds and shutting light and sounds out, the Pause Pod also features a "foldable leg compartment" that allows for impromptu naps.

Twitter: @thisisinsider
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @thisisinsider

Yesterday, Insider tweeted out a video featuring the invention, which is currently selling for half price at $99 on Indiegogo.

Enter the Pause Pod. 😴
INSIDER @thisisinsider

Enter the Pause Pod. 😴

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people on Twitter couldn't help but immediately note its similarities to a...I don't know...a tent?

Twitter: @aklingus
Twitter: @SopanDeb
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @laurenduca

People were not exactly thrilled by the idea.

Twitter: @Asa_C_King
Twitter: @Dreams_on_Paper

And wondered how it was possible to even come up with such an idea.

Twitter: @philnealfanclub
ADVERTISEMENT

Because, yeah, it's totally normal to pop a Pause Pod out at work...

Twitter: @Waxyb_rad187

While you're looking after a child...

Twitter: @RollinStoner_T

And at home, right beside your bed.

Twitter: @amarachixo
Twitter: @tlocjito_
ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of people also pointed out there would be much more practical uses for it.

Twitter: @JadaImaniM
Twitter: @yung_deepthroat

In conclusion:

Twitter: @alexanderchee

UPDATE

One of the inventors for Pause Pod told BuzzFeed News that he finds the comments "quite amusing."

"Our main intention with the project is to shine a light on today’s stressful society and remind people to take their time to relax and recharge in order to live a happy life, no matter how you do it," he said. "We're well aware that it's not suitable for everyone, and that's perfectly fine."

He added that the Pause Pod is indeed a version of a tent, and that the inventors never said otherwise.

He also said that the company intends to give Pause Pods to "schools and organisations that can find a use for them beyond relaxing, for example, homeless people and people with autism."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT