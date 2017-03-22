BuzzFeed News

Alright, So, How Does Arthur Wear Glasses?

A very important question.

By Kassy Cho

Posted on March 22, 2017, at 7:50 a.m. ET

Last year, people discovered that Arthur doesn't seem to understand how his ears work and can apparently hear sound through his skull.

EXPLAIN THIS...
Common White Girl @girlposts

EXPLAIN THIS...

Now people are wondering how he would wear glasses.

PBS

Because apparently he doesn't know how to hang them off his ears either.

PBS

Brian Jun, a 28-year-old Art Producer at Lab Zero Games in Hollywood, decided to settle this question once and for all.

Twitter: @ClickAgain
This week, he tweeted out three possible ways that Arthur could wear glasses and it's been retweeted thousands of times.

But which one is acceptable?
EU03☆ @ClickAgain

But which one is acceptable?

Jun told BuzzFeed News that he was wondering how characters with animal ears deal with headphones when someone tweeted him the photo of Arthur with the headphones.

"At that point, I realized the temples of the glasses weren't hanging onto anything, so I just wanted to draw some other takes on it," Jun said.

The people kind of ran with it.

@ClickAgain
Reimagined Devil @DKDevilArt

@ClickAgain

@ClickAgain
Poon Donkus @Poondonkus

@ClickAgain

And started offering up their own theories.

@ClickAgain
Reimagined Devil @DKDevilArt

@ClickAgain

They ranged from simple...

@ClickAgain
Robton @robtonetic

@ClickAgain

@shambrookben @ClickAgain @Z0NE
Poon Donkus @Poondonkus

@shambrookben @ClickAgain @Z0NE

To, uh, elaborate.

@ClickAgain Fall proof ?
@Lou @arobaseLou

@ClickAgain Fall proof ?

He could just forgo glasses in general.

@ClickAgain
Shanecoolhip @Shanecoolhip1

@ClickAgain

Or, you know, there's this thing called contacts.

@ClickAgain
Cactoon 🌵 @IsabelVValler

@ClickAgain

Weighing in, Jun said he thinks Arthur wears the glasses "as he's always had, but with probably some spit holding them up."

