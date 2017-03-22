Alright, So, How Does Arthur Wear Glasses?
A very important question.
Last year, people discovered that Arthur doesn't seem to understand how his ears work and can apparently hear sound through his skull.
Now people are wondering how he would wear glasses.
Because apparently he doesn't know how to hang them off his ears either.
Brian Jun, a 28-year-old Art Producer at Lab Zero Games in Hollywood, decided to settle this question once and for all.
ADVERTISEMENT
This week, he tweeted out three possible ways that Arthur could wear glasses and it's been retweeted thousands of times.
The people kind of ran with it.
And started offering up their own theories.
ADVERTISEMENT
They ranged from simple...
To, uh, elaborate.
He could just forgo glasses in general.
Or, you know, there's this thing called contacts.
-
So, alright, let's settle this. What do you think? How would Arthur actually wear his glasses?ABC
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, alright, let's settle this. What do you think? How would Arthur actually wear his glasses?
-
vote votesA
-
vote votesB
-
vote votesC
-
Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.