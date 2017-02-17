BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Can't Figure Out If This Kid's Cartoon Is A Cat Or A Bird

news

People Can't Figure Out If This Kid's Cartoon Is A Cat Or A Bird

"This is the second coming of Christ."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 17, 2017, at 8:50 a.m. ET

Rylee Lockhart, an 18-year-old from Sacramento, California, was in the middle of a family dinner this week when her younger brother Ethan slid her a Post-It note.

Twitter: @lionpudding

The drawing is either of a cat or a bird depending on which way you look at it.

Twitter: @lionpudding

"I was eating dinner with my sister, and she looked a little down, so I drew something I had seen a different version of online and gave it to her," Ethan, who is 16, told BuzzFeed News.

The cat-bird graph has been around for a few years, making headlines in 2014 for its similarity to the famous rabbit duck optical illusion.Rylee told BuzzFeed News that she thought the drawing was adorable so tweeted it. Her tweet has since been retweeted more than 42,000 times.
Twitter: @lionpudding

The cat-bird graph has been around for a few years, making headlines in 2014 for its similarity to the famous rabbit duck optical illusion.

Rylee told BuzzFeed News that she thought the drawing was adorable so tweeted it. Her tweet has since been retweeted more than 42,000 times.

It took some time for people to see it, but when they finally did, they didn't know whether to be confused or impressed.

@lionpudding
hodor @minohil

@lionpudding

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @juggieshat
Twitter: @Tittoo0
Twitter: @microsoft42
@Shut_Up_Jade @lionpudding I'm so confused and impressed
David Donnelly @DavidTheMiddle

@Shut_Up_Jade @lionpudding I'm so confused and impressed

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @JHarv_41

If you want to be further mindblown, then check out this rabbit-duck graph that someone else's little brother drew.

Twitter: @jillianmaya

And the new political compass.

Twitter: @Paratoxical

"I didn't even know he noticed I was feeling poorly," Rylee said, adding that the drawing absolutely made her feel better.

&quot;Ethan has a knack of making small trinkets or doing magic tricks to help cheer people up,&quot; she added.
Rylee Lockhart

"Ethan has a knack of making small trinkets or doing magic tricks to help cheer people up," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT