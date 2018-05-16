Here's How To Watch The Royal Wedding This Saturday

What time is the royal wedding? Here’s a list of where and when you can watch it on TV and online in time zones in the US and the UK.

The wedding ceremony will last one hour, after which the couple will take part in a carriage procession around Windsor. There will then be two receptions, one held by the Queen at St. George's Hall and another by Prince Charles at Frogmore House, both of which are located in Windsor Castle.

The couple, who met in June 2016, announced their engagement in November 2017.

Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, 33, and Rachel Meghan Markle, 36, will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle at 12 p.m. BST (7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT).

It is finally here. The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be taking place this Saturday, May 19, in Windsor, England.

Here is a handy list of all the easiest places where you can catch the action live.

BuzzFeed News will be hosting a live show from London and Windsor starting at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch.



If you are in the US...

ABC: Live coverage starts at 5 a.m. ET. The program will also be available to watch online.

BBC America: A live simulcast of the BBC's coverage will be available online.

CBS: Live coverage starts at 4 a.m. ET. The coverage will also be available on CBSN Live and CBS News' social media platforms.

CNN: Live coverage from Windsor hosted by Anderson Cooper and company starts at 4 a.m. ET. The coverage will also be available on CNN's homepage, CNNgo, and its mobile apps.

E!: Live coverage starts at 5 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. ET.



Fox News: Live coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET. Fox & Friends Weekend will also have live coverage from 5 a.m. ET.

HBO: Live coverage hosted by Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will start at 7:30 a.m. ET.



NBC: NBC's Today coverage begins at 4:30 a.m. ET, and it will hosted by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb from Windsor.

PBS: Live broadcast from the BBC starts at 4:15 a.m.

Sky News: Broadcast starts at 1 a.m. ET.

TLC: Live coverage starts at 5 a.m. ET.

Multiple cinemas across the US will also be screening the ITV broadcast.



If you are in the UK...

On TV

BBC: Coverage begins at 9 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m.

ITV: Coverage runs from 9:25 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Sky News: Coverage starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.

If you are in Canada...

CBC: Live coverage starts from 4 a.m. EST / 1 a.m. PST and will be available online at CBCNews.ca.

CTV: Live coverage starts at 4 a.m. EST / 1 a.m. PST and a live stream will be available on CTVNews.ca and CP24.com.

Global: Live coverage starts at 5:30 a.m. EST / 2:30 a.m. PST.

If you are in Australia...

ABC: Coverage starts from 7:30 p.m. and is also available on iView.

Channel 7: Coverage starts at 4 p.m. and will also be live-stream on Seven and 7PLUS.

SBS: Coverage starts from 7:30 p.m and is also available on SBS On Demand.

Channel Nine: Coverage starts at 7 p.m. and a live stream will be available on Nine.com.au and 9Now.

Foxtel: A BBC One simulcast starts at 6 p.m.



If you are in New Zealand...

TVNZ: Live coverage starts at 9:05 p.m.

TV3: Coverage starts at 6 p.m.

UKTV: Live coverage starts at 8 p.m.



