Here's How People Are Reacting To The Death Of One Of South Korea's Biggest Pop Stars
"Jonghyun, you did very well."
Kim Jong-hyun, who performed under the name Jonghyun, died Monday evening after he was found unconscious in a rented apartment. The K-pop star and SHINee member was 27.
Tributes flooded social media shortly after news broke of Kim's death.
And the hashtag #PrayForJonghyun began trending on Twitter.
Fans are sharing some of their favorite memories of Kim.
And telling him he did well, in response to one of the final messages he sent to his sister.
People are also highlighting the importance of mental health.
And encouraging fans to talk openly about their own feelings.
If you need to talk to someone, you can call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue Australia on 1300 22 4636.
If you need to talk to someone in Japan, you can call Tokyo English Lifeline on 03 5774 0992 or visit Japan Support Center for Suicide Countermeasures (in Japanese).
