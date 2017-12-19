BuzzFeed News

Here's How People Are Reacting To The Death Of One Of South Korea's Biggest Pop Stars

"Jonghyun, you did very well."

By Kassy Cho and Brad Esposito

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Posted on December 18, 2017, at 11:05 p.m. ET

Kim Jong-hyun, who performed under the name Jonghyun, died Monday evening after he was found unconscious in a rented apartment. The K-pop star and SHINee member was 27.

Thank you for everything you have done. Rest in peace angel.
94 DEGREES @94_degrees

Thank you for everything you have done. Rest in peace angel.

Investigators believe Kim died after inhaling toxic fumes. Coal briquettes were found burned in a frying pan in the apartment where the singer's body was found.

Earlier, Kim had sent text messages to his sister saying "Please let me go. Tell me I did well" and "final farewell."

Tributes flooded social media shortly after news broke of Kim's death.

one thing i want to say is, don't remember jonghyun for how he died remember him as the idol who fought for lgbt ri…
ire @ourfelix

one thing i want to say is, don't remember jonghyun for how he died remember him as the idol who fought for lgbt ri… https://t.co/Kcocp7gYKC

shawols in chile did this amazing thing, rest in piece jonghyun you will be greatly missed
lisette♡jonghyun @junhoons

shawols in chile did this amazing thing, rest in piece jonghyun you will be greatly missed

He didn't do drugs. He didn't get wasted. He was hardly in scandals. He remained real. He spoke for minority. He st…
JaneKa @pixiemermaid

He didn't do drugs. He didn't get wasted. He was hardly in scandals. He remained real. He spoke for minority. He st… https://t.co/0LhJO1zbCc

i saw this one fansite's tweet and im actually sobbing rnㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ rest in peace, jonghyun...ㅠㅡㅠ
안디 @wintery0ung

i saw this one fansite's tweet and im actually sobbing rnㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ rest in peace, jonghyun...ㅠㅡㅠ

And the hashtag #PrayForJonghyun began trending on Twitter.

Just woke up to a dreadful news. 😔 Today we lost an amazing and talented person. My deepest condelences to Jonghyun…
geal @SOUKOR

Just woke up to a dreadful news. 😔 Today we lost an amazing and talented person. My deepest condelences to Jonghyun… https://t.co/Ou803esU8F

Shinee didnt lose any member. Shinee gained an angel. #SHINee #Jonghyun #RIPJongHyun #StayStrongShawols 👬👬👼🏻💙
ʕ´•ᴥ•`ʔ @myme2n

Shinee didnt lose any member. Shinee gained an angel. #SHINee #Jonghyun #RIPJongHyun #StayStrongShawols 👬👬👼🏻💙

It was so hard and you've been thru a lot thank you for being an amazing humble angel an inspiring person, role mod…
새벽별 ☆ @Pikuchen

It was so hard and you've been thru a lot thank you for being an amazing humble angel an inspiring person, role mod… https://t.co/XQ8iSdYA0t

Fans are sharing some of their favorite memories of Kim.

This has always been one of my favorite videos of SHINee &amp; Jonghyun. I hope in this time of sadness that Jonghyun c…
You matter 🥀 @Cypher_Part_Tae

This has always been one of my favorite videos of SHINee &amp; Jonghyun. I hope in this time of sadness that Jonghyun c… https://t.co/Bq4xt2esBN

I want to cherish this moment forever. #Shawols #SHINee #Jonghyun
Rest in peace, jonghyun @frealuvsuga

I want to cherish this moment forever. #Shawols #SHINee #Jonghyun

i still remember the time when jonghyun wrote down all his fansite names on his back
love @myouimina

i still remember the time when jonghyun wrote down all his fansite names on his back

a thread of some of my favourite jonghyun moments that will hopefully make someone smile just a little, feel free t…
jess || ☾ @velvetpjm

a thread of some of my favourite jonghyun moments that will hopefully make someone smile just a little, feel free t… https://t.co/FqnwKZXMM8

Your smile is one of the most beautiful smiles we've ever seen. We don't know what really happened but we hope you'…
sofia. we love you jonghyun @D0RKSEHUN

Your smile is one of the most beautiful smiles we've ever seen. We don't know what really happened but we hope you'… https://t.co/aFWaXMbpVy

here's a loop of jonghyun's beautiful laugh on repeat because it's the most beautiful sound in the world
iz♡jonghyun @nctmxs

here’s a loop of jonghyun’s beautiful laugh on repeat because it’s the most beautiful sound in the world

And telling him he did well, in response to one of the final messages he sent to his sister.

"You've been shining on earth for a long time, but now heaven needs you" Thank you for being the hope and the light…
Rest in peace, jonghyun @frealuvsuga

"You've been shining on earth for a long time, but now heaven needs you" Thank you for being the hope and the light… https://t.co/2dc7O8RwG2

종현아 보고싶어. But it would have been selfish to ask you to hold on, right? So please. Please be happy from now on. Tha…
A. @ipipie

종현아 보고싶어. But it would have been selfish to ask you to hold on, right? So please. Please be happy from now on. Tha… https://t.co/d4NmeNnS9U

People are also highlighting the importance of mental health.

jonghyun didn't hide his depression behind a "brave face", he was open about his depression. he was always open abo…
ً you did well @pjmthelast

jonghyun didn’t hide his depression behind a “brave face”, he was open about his depression. he was always open abo… https://t.co/CpFAjn6aCW

R.I.P. Jonghyun of SHINee i go to Korea often and depression is a topic not often discussed, therapy is almost tabo…
dummies @dumbfoundead

R.I.P. Jonghyun of SHINee i go to Korea often and depression is a topic not often discussed, therapy is almost tabo… https://t.co/OuEAI8XDtd

"Idols should definitely have counseling and mental care as an essential term on the contract."
블루문리버🌘🌑 @BlueMoonRiver_

“Idols should definitely have counseling and mental care as an essential term on the contract.” https://t.co/2b2N45m8uM

I did not know him personally but my thoughts and prayers go out to Jonghyun and his family/friends. I also hope th…
🙃NIHS ˥ƎINƎԀ🙃 @PenielShin

I did not know him personally but my thoughts and prayers go out to Jonghyun and his family/friends. I also hope th… https://t.co/YxNMETU9aY

And encouraging fans to talk openly about their own feelings.

if jonghyun was your reason for living, do not take his departure as an invitation for you to follow, let the hard…
i will always love you jonghyun @xiiaeo

if jonghyun was your reason for living, do not take his departure as an invitation for you to follow, let the hard… https://t.co/wImjZPrcaJ

Please, I beg you, if youre going through something, if the demons get louder, if they grow stronger. Please talk t…
revil @jinjjarevil

Please, I beg you, if youre going through something, if the demons get louder, if they grow stronger. Please talk t… https://t.co/d0tEoQ0F2o

If you need to talk to someone, you can call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue Australia on 1300 22 4636.

If you need to talk to someone in Japan, you can call Tokyo English Lifeline on 03 5774 0992 or visit Japan Support Center for Suicide Countermeasures (in Japanese).

