This Mom Made Herself Into An Epic Meme When Her Daughter Told Her She Was Staying Out
Me to me: No, tell her to come home at once for no apparent reason.
Taylor Hannon, a 19-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was out with her friends on Monday night when her mom Cheryl texted her asking if she was going to be home for dinner.
When Hannon said she probably wasn't going to make it, Cheryl responded in the best possible way — by making herself into a meme.
Hannon told BuzzFeed News that she hadn't expected her 50-year-old mom to respond with a homemade evil Kermit meme because Cheryl was at work at the time.
“I honestly couldn’t say I was surprised," Hannon added. "Anyone who knows my mom knows she does things like this all the time."
ADVERTISEMENT
“My mom had just walked outside in the rain, and when she got back into her office with her black raincoat on, she was like, ‘Oh my god, I look like the Kermit meme,'" Hannon said.
Hannon suspects her mom found out about the evil Kermit meme on Twitter.
“If two of my followers were fighting or if there was a new viral video or meme, she probably knew about it before I did,” Hannon said.
Hannon said she then tweeted the meme for the enjoyment of her friends who know her mom, because she knew they would get a kick out of it.
ADVERTISEMENT
Everyone immediately fell in love with Cheryl.
Because she is truly the definition of a Cool Mom™.
ADVERTISEMENT
In fact, some have even started comparing Cheryl to other memes.
And calling her the queen of the internet.
Hannon said she "honestly had no idea" that her mom's meme would go so viral.
She said that she and her mother have been "freaking out over the amount of love they were getting" from the tweet.
"I really didn't expect any of this to happen," Hannon said. "My mentions have been going crazy since last night, and it's so weird to see my mom's face everywhere!"
Oh, and in case you were wondering — Cheryl did end up letting her daughter stay out.
-
Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.