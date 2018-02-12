BuzzFeed News

This Guy At The Olympics Took Off His Sunglasses To Reveal He Was Wearing Another Pair And Everyone Loves Him

This Guy At The Olympics Took Off His Sunglasses To Reveal He Was Wearing Another Pair And Everyone Loves Him

"I'M IN TEARS THAT WAS SO SMOOTH."

By Kassy Cho

Last updated on February 13, 2018, at 12:00 a.m. ET

Posted on February 12, 2018, at 7:03 a.m. ET

This morning, the audience cam at the Winter Olympics captured some truly incredible footage: A man wearing sunglasses turns to face the camera and removes his Olympic glasses only to reveal...another pair of sunglasses.

This South Korean gentleman just won the entire Olympics. #PyeongChang2018 #Olympics

The video, first shared by Southern Sports Nation, quickly went viral, gaining more than 16,000 retweets and 382,000 views.

The moment also made it to the top of r/gifs and eventually to the top of the Reddit front page.

reddit.com

People absolutely loved it.

LAKSKSJJSKSKLSLS

I AM WHEEZING

And couldn't stop watching.

will be watching this the rest of the night

lmao it's funnier the more i see it bc he looks so damn chill but it also really looked like he was…

They thought it was super smooth.

I can only dream of being this legendary

I'M IN TEARS THAT WAS SO SMOOTH

Cooler than the other side of the pillow.

And wanted to give him all the medals.

There has to be a spare gold medal somewhere

They declared him a new meme.

He's the meme of this Olympics

my new favourite meme

And everyone wanted to know who he was.

omg who is this lol is he a player?

who is this 😂😂

Goals.

When your moment comes will you be ready? This man was ready.

The man was later identified as Alex Kang-chan Kam, a 22-year-old South Korean figure skater.

He is competing in the pair skating event with Kim Kyu-eun.

As many pointed out, Kam was also the one who blessed us with this delightful combo dab during the opening ceremony.

"My Korean teammates were shining so brightly on the ice that I needed two layers of shade," Kam told BuzzFeed News Tuesday.

He said he has been preparing to become a meme "since before birth" and expected a couple of screenshots from his friends watching, but did not expect "this memesplosion."

"I've peaked. This is the single greatest achievement of my life. I can die happy now," he added.

