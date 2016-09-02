BuzzFeed News

Did The Owner Of This Soccer Team Just Troll The Crap Out Of His Trump-Supporter Ex-Wife?

Did The Owner Of This Soccer Team Just Troll The Crap Out Of His Trump-Supporter Ex-Wife?

This couldn’t have been a coincidence, right?

September 2, 2016

Former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt was announced as the new owner of French football club Olympique de Marseille last week.

McCourt sold the Dodgers for $2 billion in 2012, after a bitter divorce and ownership dispute with his ex-wife Jamie, who was the co-owner of the baseball team.
Jamie is a known Trump supporter, having donated to Trump's campaign.

She was also a host at a Trump fundraiser in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles in July.

Yesterday, Olympique de Marseille held a press conference in Marseille, France to announce new recruits Clinton Njie and William Vainqueur.

Njie and Vainqueur held up their jerseys and posed for photos with their manager Gunther Jacob.
But some people thought it was more than just an innocent photo.

Sylvain Who ? @Naivlys

"His ex-wife supports Trump, Frank McCourt decided to to troll her via the transfer of L'Olympique de Marseille [the football club]."

Vainqueur's jersey had his last name, which means "Winner" in English...

But Njie's had his first name "Clinton" instead for some reason...

"Clinton Winner"

And it looks like McCourt was throwing shade.

"It's not impossible that this was partially voluntary (Clinton rather than Njié)”

Joke or not, people certainly loved it.

“I’m jealous of not thinking of this, tweet of the week.”

