Did The Owner Of This Soccer Team Just Troll The Crap Out Of His Trump-Supporter Ex-Wife?
This couldn’t have been a coincidence, right?
Former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt was announced as the new owner of French football club Olympique de Marseille last week.
Jamie is a known Trump supporter, having donated to Trump's campaign.
She was also a host at a Trump fundraiser in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles in July.
Yesterday, Olympique de Marseille held a press conference in Marseille, France to announce new recruits Clinton Njie and William Vainqueur.
But some people thought it was more than just an innocent photo.
Vainqueur's jersey had his last name, which means "Winner" in English...
But Njie's had his first name "Clinton" instead for some reason...
"Clinton Winner"
And it looks like McCourt was throwing shade.
Joke or not, people certainly loved it.
