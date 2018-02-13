BuzzFeed News

Chloe Kim's Dad Cheered Her On With A Homemade Sign And People Are Seriously Emotional

"You wanna make me cry? Show me this picture of Chloe Kim's dad right before she hits the half-pipe. Yea, that'll do it."

By Kassy Cho

Posted on February 12, 2018, at 11:51 p.m. ET

Chloe Kim of Team USA won gold on Monday in the women's snowboard halfpipe final.

The California native is only 17 years old, making her the youngest female snowboarder to win an Olympic medal.
The California native is only 17 years old, making her the youngest female snowboarder to win an Olympic medal.

Among her supporters was her dad, who was present with a homemade "Go Chloe!" sign.

jong jin kim cheering on his daughter. the korean-american dream, y'all 🇰🇷🇰🇷
Joon Lee @iamjoonlee

jong jin kim cheering on his daughter. the korean-american dream, y’all 🇰🇷🇰🇷

It was laminated.

Ultimate dad move by Chloe Kim's father to laminate his sign
SI Extra Mustard @SI_ExtraMustard

Ultimate dad move by Chloe Kim's father to laminate his sign

Kim's dad, Jong Jin, immigrated to the US from South Korea in 1982 and quit his engineering job so he could support her snowboarding pursuits.

He would drive her six hours every weekend to train and was also the one who taught her to snowboard when she was 4 years old.

In an interview with the Today show's Hoda Kotb yesterday, Jong Jin called Chloe his "American dream."

HELLO MY LITTLE AMERICAN DREAM IT'S TIME TO CRY
extra guacamomole @guacamomole

HELLO MY LITTLE AMERICAN DREAM IT’S TIME TO CRY

Jong Jin's dedication to his daughter has made people seriously emotional.

You wanna make me cry? Show me this picture of Chloe Kim's dad right before she hits the half-pipe. Yea, that'll d…
Rebecca @BeckksSG

You wanna make me cry? Show me this picture of Chloe Kim's dad right before she hits the half-pipe. Yea, that'll d… https://t.co/LLBFDrqwyX

WHEN CHLOE KIM'S FATHER, AN IMMIGRANT, SAID THAT SHE WAS HIS AMERICAN DREAM
extra guacamomole @guacamomole

WHEN CHLOE KIM’S FATHER, AN IMMIGRANT, SAID THAT SHE WAS HIS AMERICAN DREAM

People were crying at just how proud he was of her gold medal win.

Crying at that cutie video of Chloe Kim's dad saying "that's my daughter". That's soooo my dad.
Summer @summerdawnnyc

Crying at that cutie video of Chloe Kim’s dad saying “that’s my daughter”. That’s soooo my dad.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Watching Chloe Kim is breathtaking. Watching her dad watch her IS LIFE.
Richard Kim @RichardKimNYC

Watching Chloe Kim is breathtaking. Watching her dad watch her IS LIFE.

@guacamomole I FUCKING STARTED CRYING AT THAT HE'S SO PROUD OF HER
pom mom @goddessvii

@guacamomole I FUCKING STARTED CRYING AT THAT HE'S SO PROUD OF HER

chloe kim on her dad and his pure, laminated "go chloe!" sign are too much for my heart 😭
Lina Tran @tinyeggs

chloe kim on her dad and his pure, laminated “go chloe!” sign are too much for my heart 😭

They called it the ultimate immigrant story.

The easiest way to make my cry nowadays is to show Chloe Kim's dad. What an incredible immigrant story, culminating…
Quincie Li @quincieli

The easiest way to make my cry nowadays is to show Chloe Kim’s dad. What an incredible immigrant story, culminating… https://t.co/wYxsMsrJAG

And it struck a chord with a lot of second-generation immigrants.

Hearing about Chloe Kim and her dad makes me think about my parents. We were too poor for me to do extracurriculars…
JN @nguyener30

Hearing about Chloe Kim and her dad makes me think about my parents. We were too poor for me to do extracurriculars… https://t.co/xhgzxou8hg

talking to my fellow rekt AsAm fam about the Chloe Kim win and Chloe's dad calling her his American Dream like:
ʀɪʜ-ᴀɴɴᴏ ᴅᴏᴍɪɴɪ 🍑✨ @quickcachemonet

talking to my fellow rekt AsAm fam about the Chloe Kim win and Chloe’s dad calling her his American Dream like:

seeing other people achieve their american dream is so neat like our parents dragged us thousands of miles into a…
jason wong @ alpaca farm @EggrolI

seeing other people achieve their american dream is so neat like our parents dragged us thousands of miles into a… https://t.co/f90eYwJfN1

When Chloe Kim's dad said she was his American dream... I felt that. Shoutout to all immigrant parents ❤️#pyeongchangolympics
B @BereniceMB

When Chloe Kim's dad said she was his American dream... I felt that. Shoutout to all immigrant parents ❤️#pyeongchangolympics

❤️❤️❤️

chloe kim embracing her family after her first run. "don't cry" she told her parents
Joon Lee @iamjoonlee

chloe kim embracing her family after her first run. “don’t cry” she told her parents

