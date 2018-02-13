Chloe Kim's Dad Cheered Her On With A Homemade Sign And People Are Seriously Emotional
"You wanna make me cry? Show me this picture of Chloe Kim's dad right before she hits the half-pipe. Yea, that'll do it."
Chloe Kim of Team USA won gold on Monday in the women's snowboard halfpipe final.
Among her supporters was her dad, who was present with a homemade "Go Chloe!" sign.
It was laminated.
Kim's dad, Jong Jin, immigrated to the US from South Korea in 1982 and quit his engineering job so he could support her snowboarding pursuits.
In an interview with the Today show's Hoda Kotb yesterday, Jong Jin called Chloe his "American dream."
Jong Jin's dedication to his daughter has made people seriously emotional.
People were crying at just how proud he was of her gold medal win.
They called it the ultimate immigrant story.
And it struck a chord with a lot of second-generation immigrants.
