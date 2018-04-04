People Think The Latest Chinese Wedding Trend Involving Flying Veils Is Extremely Extra
"This looks like some dementor shit but wow I want one."
People in China have been taking weddings to the next level with a new trend that involves a flying veil that drops from the sky.
The wedding veil, strung up on two runners, travels down the aisle along two rails on the ceiling, before dropping onto the bride.
It's mesmerizing to watch.
A video compilation was first shared on an influential meme page on Chinese social media network Weibo in January.
People thought it was really beautiful. "I've watched this video several times now, and I still think it's really pretty," this user wrote.
"Flying veil... It's really romantic."
"I admit I wanna get married now."
This week, it was reposted by Shanghaiist on Facebook, where the video went viral and gained more than 3.6 million views and more than 35,000 shares.
Some thought it was creepy, but were also kinda into it.
Most people loved how extra it was.
And compared it to a Disney movie.
And wanted it for their own weddings.
Extra? Sure. But pretty damn fabulous.
