People Think The Latest Chinese Wedding Trend Involving Flying Veils Is Extremely Extra

world

"This looks like some dementor shit but wow I want one."

By Kassy Cho

Posted on April 4, 2018, at 9:52 a.m. ET

People in China have been taking weddings to the next level with a new trend that involves a flying veil that drops from the sky.

Facebook: video.php

The wedding veil, strung up on two runners, travels down the aisle along two rails on the ceiling, before dropping onto the bride.

Weibo

It's mesmerizing to watch.

Weibo

A video compilation was first shared on an influential meme page on Chinese social media network Weibo in January.

&quot;A wedding veil that falls from the sky... When did getting married become so romantic? Obviously being poor has limited my imagination.&quot;
m.weibo.cn

"A wedding veil that falls from the sky... When did getting married become so romantic? Obviously being poor has limited my imagination."

People thought it was really beautiful. "I've watched this video several times now, and I still think it's really pretty," this user wrote.

m.weibo.cn

"Flying veil... It's really romantic."

m.weibo.cn

"I admit I wanna get married now."

m.weibo.cn

This week, it was reposted by Shanghaiist on Facebook, where the video went viral and gained more than 3.6 million views and more than 35,000 shares.

Facebook
Some thought it was creepy, but were also kinda into it.

Facebook: shanghaiist
Facebook: shanghaiist

Most people loved how extra it was.

Facebook: shanghaiist

And compared it to a Disney movie.

Facebook: shanghaiist

And wanted it for their own weddings.

Facebook: shanghaiist

Extra? Sure. But pretty damn fabulous.

Facebook: shanghaiist
