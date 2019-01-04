BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Chinese Kids Are Getting Their Parents, Their Parents’ Parents, And Their Parents’ Parents’ Parents Involved In A Meme

world

Chinese Kids Are Getting Their Parents, Their Parents’ Parents, And Their Parents’ Parents’ Parents Involved In A Meme

I'm not crying, you're crying.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 4, 2019, at 12:23 p.m. ET

There’s a new meme in China, and it’s very wholesome.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The challenge, called "four generations," includes four generations of family members making an appearance, from youngest to oldest.

this Chinese four generations meme is so wholesome omg
kassy cho @kassy

this Chinese four generations meme is so wholesome omg

Reply Retweet Favorite

A son would call his dad, who then calls his dad, who then calls his dad.

the challenge involves four generations of family members making an appearance so a son calls his dad who calls his dad who calls his dad
kassy cho @kassy

the challenge involves four generations of family members making an appearance so a son calls his dad who calls his dad who calls his dad

Reply Retweet Favorite

And a daughter would call her mom, who calls her mom, who calls her mom.

this is too cute a woman calls her mum, who responds and calls her mum, who also responds and calls her mum, who also responds and makes an appearance
kassy cho @kassy

this is too cute a woman calls her mum, who responds and calls her mum, who also responds and calls her mum, who also responds and makes an appearance

Reply Retweet Favorite

The results are super cute.

It's all so pure
kassy cho @kassy

It's all so pure

Reply Retweet Favorite

The videos are being shared on video app Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, under the challenge name, "Four generations under one roof."

People are absolutely loving it.

@kassy @ms_michellelaw
🍠 @tashroberts_

@kassy @ms_michellelaw

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kassy @muchiechang
yoongo @elysianyoon

@kassy @muchiechang

Reply Retweet Favorite
so cute😭😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/ktvflC2QK9
☀️🦋ct🦋☀️ @sitinabilatahir

so cute😭😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/ktvflC2QK9

Reply Retweet Favorite

And obviously the great-grandparents are the best part.

@kassy @MicheBangtan Omg the oldest ones are the cutest
Mannu @BaeTSOT7

@kassy @MicheBangtan Omg the oldest ones are the cutest

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kassy @deanvannguyen I love how the oldest generation is just so happy to be a part of this 😍 Are the sons saying Baba? That’s what my girls call their dad!
Meagan Carter @cartermea

@kassy @deanvannguyen I love how the oldest generation is just so happy to be a part of this 😍 Are the sons saying Baba? That’s what my girls call their dad!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kassy @Treestumped I want that oldest one to be my grandma... I just want to hug her.
Nick Ardill @Nick_Ardill

@kassy @Treestumped I want that oldest one to be my grandma... I just want to hug her.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kassy How dare they flex their living great grandparents on me like this
- ̗̀ YELLOW PERIL ̖́- @tigermilf69

@kassy How dare they flex their living great grandparents on me like this

Reply Retweet Favorite

It made people miss their grandparents.

@kassy @ikran This is great and at the same time made me sad, I miss my grandma 😭
I Promise ✨ @PJMmyAngel

@kassy @ikran This is great and at the same time made me sad, I miss my grandma 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kassy @ikran Oh my god right in the feels 😭 I miss my grandma
𝕟𝕠𝕥 𝕒 𝕛𝕖𝕕𝕚 💜 @cathythemango

@kassy @ikran Oh my god right in the feels 😭 I miss my grandma

Reply Retweet Favorite
This delights me and makes me miss my grandmother. https://t.co/nwfvdSrVft
Angry Asian Man @angryasianman

This delights me and makes me miss my grandmother. https://t.co/nwfvdSrVft

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's all too pure.

Cutest meme 2019 front runner https://t.co/LraoQn90bJ
Gene Park @GenePark

Cutest meme 2019 front runner https://t.co/LraoQn90bJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT