Chinese Kids Are Getting Their Parents, Their Parents’ Parents, And Their Parents’ Parents’ Parents Involved In A Meme
I'm not crying, you're crying.
There’s a new meme in China, and it’s very wholesome.
The challenge, called "four generations," includes four generations of family members making an appearance, from youngest to oldest.
A son would call his dad, who then calls his dad, who then calls his dad.
And a daughter would call her mom, who calls her mom, who calls her mom.
The results are super cute.
People are absolutely loving it.
And obviously the great-grandparents are the best part.
It made people miss their grandparents.
It's all too pure.
