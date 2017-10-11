BuzzFeed News

Catalonia Declared Independence For Just Six Seconds And Now People Are Confused

Catalonia Declared Independence For Just Six Seconds And Now People Are Confused

"Independence! ... No, sorry, I meant to say Moonlight."

By Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 11, 2017, at 11:59 a.m. ET

On Tuesday, the President of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, made an address to the region's parliament in Barcelona saying that it had won the right to be independent from Spain.

Puigdemont&#x27;s address comes after the results of a disputed referendum earlier this month that saw the region — which has been living in relative autonomy for the last nearly half-century — vote overwhelmingly in favor of leaving Spain.The results of the referendum were, however, skewed, as the Spanish government in Madrid had declared it illegal and put a ban on voting, which resulted in clashes between Spanish police and Catalan voters.
Puigdemont's address comes after the results of a disputed referendum earlier this month that saw the region — which has been living in relative autonomy for the last nearly half-century — vote overwhelmingly in favor of leaving Spain.

The results of the referendum were, however, skewed, as the Spanish government in Madrid had declared it illegal and put a ban on voting, which resulted in clashes between Spanish police and Catalan voters.

However, a few seconds after seeming to declare Catalonian independence, Puigdemont immediately suspended it "for a few weeks, to open a period of dialogue."

People were very confused.

Los compañeros de la prensa extranjera. #confusing #10Oct #Catalonia
Sara Cantos @SaraCantosGarci

Los compañeros de la prensa extranjera. #confusing #10Oct #Catalonia

"The foreign press right now."

Cuando te dicen que han declarado la Independencia pero no la ves por ningún lado. #10oct
David Jimenez @_davidjimenez_

Cuando te dicen que han declarado la Independencia pero no la ves por ningún lado. #10oct

"When they tell you they have declared independence but you don't see it anywhere."

They compared Catalonia's short-lived independence to a scene from the Simpsons.

La independencia de Cataluña. #10Oct
Jose Díaz @JocheDiaz

La independencia de Cataluña. #10Oct

"Catalonian independence."

And Puigdemont's address to a notable plot twist in recent history.

¡Independencia!... No, perdón, quería decir Moonlight #10Oct
vicente cabeza @vicentecabeza

¡Independencia!... No, perdón, quería decir Moonlight #10Oct

"Independence! ... No, sorry, I meant to say Moonlight."

A lot of people thought Puigdemont was a giant troll.

Resumen #10Oct
politocracia @politocracia

Resumen #10Oct

From left: "Dialogue, Puigdemont, Unilateral declaration of independence."

Harry Potter ensayando el hechizo "Independencium Interruptus". #10Oct
Javier Durán @tortondo

Harry Potter ensayando el hechizo "Independencium Interruptus". #10Oct

"Harry Potter practicing the spell of 'Independence Interruptus.'"

Y con esto os doy mis buenas noches 😂#10Oct #Puigdemont
rruben♕ @rubeaguiler

Y con esto os doy mis buenas noches 😂#10Oct #Puigdemont

"And with this, I bid you good night."

Aquesta és bona #10Oct
CrisTina @kristinajl

Aquesta és bona #10Oct

"This is good."

And knew exactly what was going on between Barcelona — Catalonia's capital and largest city — and Madrid.

Diálogo. #11Oct
Ximi @ximicomics

Diálogo. #11Oct

Madrid - Barcelona right now #Catalonia #10Oct
Esther del Campo @estherdelcampo

Madrid - Barcelona right now #Catalonia #10Oct

Others made sure to memorialize Catalonia's six seconds of independence.

Somebody was quick... #10Oct
Javi Mallo @javmallo

Somebody was quick... #10Oct

Several tweets with two Reuters photos showing the same woman's reaction to the independence declaration and its subsequent suspension also went viral.

Photo #1: Catalonia has won right to independence. Photo #2: But let’s suspend declaration of Independence.… https://t.co/6CTp1gvsb2
Mughira Al Sharif @SharifMugh

Photo #1: Catalonia has won right to independence. Photo #2: But let’s suspend declaration of Independence.… https://t.co/6CTp1gvsb2

And she quickly became an extremely relatable meme.

Cuando compras la independencia por Aliexpress vs Cuando te llega a casa #10Oct #Parlament #Puigdemont
Jesús Arroyo @GenteQueLucha

Cuando compras la independencia por Aliexpress vs Cuando te llega a casa #10Oct #Parlament #Puigdemont

"When you buy independence on Aliexpress vs. When you get home."

¿Y me he depilado para esto? #10Oct
Residente Vil @ResiVil

¿Y me he depilado para esto? #10Oct

"And I shaved for this?"

