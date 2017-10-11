Catalonia Declared Independence For Just Six Seconds And Now People Are Confused
"Independence! ... No, sorry, I meant to say Moonlight."
On Tuesday, the President of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, made an address to the region's parliament in Barcelona saying that it had won the right to be independent from Spain.
However, a few seconds after seeming to declare Catalonian independence, Puigdemont immediately suspended it "for a few weeks, to open a period of dialogue."
People were very confused.
They compared Catalonia's short-lived independence to a scene from the Simpsons.
And Puigdemont's address to a notable plot twist in recent history.
A lot of people thought Puigdemont was a giant troll.
And knew exactly what was going on between Barcelona — Catalonia's capital and largest city — and Madrid.
Others made sure to memorialize Catalonia's six seconds of independence.
Several tweets with two Reuters photos showing the same woman's reaction to the independence declaration and its subsequent suspension also went viral.
And she quickly became an extremely relatable meme.
