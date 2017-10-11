Catalonia Declared Independence For Just Six Seconds And Now People Are Confused

Lluis Gene / AFP / Getty Images

Puigdemont's address comes after the results of a disputed referendum earlier this month that saw the region — which has been living in relative autonomy for the last nearly half-century — vote overwhelmingly in favor of leaving Spain.

The results of the referendum were, however, skewed, as the Spanish government in Madrid had declared it illegal and put a ban on voting, which resulted in clashes between Spanish police and Catalan voters.