Someone Called The Kiwi A "Fat, Flightless Fuck" And New Zealanders Don't Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry

The competition, held by the Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society of New Zealand, asks the public to cast one vote for their favourite endangered bird, and voting closes today.

A tweet with a screenshot of a New Zealand Herald article about the topic has gone viral on Twitter with more than 5,000 retweets.

Things really came to a head last week though, when the country's national bird, the kiwi, was labelled a "fat, flightless f**k."

The fruity description came from an Instagram account called @gullforglory, which is campaigning for the black-billed gull to be the 2017 New Zealand Bird of the Year. It's also worth noting that while all of this was happening New Zealand was in the midst of a political crisis, as the nation went over three weeks without anyone in charge after no party secured enough seats to form a majority government.

The reporter then asks him whether the kiwi is also "a f**k", but it is unclear whether that part of the claim is correct, as the video cuts away as Lane is about to answer.

In a video posted on the New Zealand Herald's Facebook page, Lane is seen saying: "What is incorrect about that statement? It's fat. It's flightless."

The New Zealand Herald spoke to the guys behind the @gullforglory account — rugby commentator Scotty Stevenson and cricket commentator Mike Lane — who said there was nothing incorrect about the statement.

"Some people can't handle the truth, and we're just out there to make sure that people are informed about what kind of birds they're voting for," Stevenson said.

Lane and Stevenson also denied they were trolling the other birds, such as the white-faced heron, which they called "racist", and the New Zealand pigeon (kereru), which was labelled an "overweight tree rat."

Kimberley Collins, Bird of the Year Coordinator, told BuzzFeed News the response to the competition had been intense, but given the New Zealand people's relationship with birds, this was not surprising.

"New Zealand is a land of birds," she said. "We have 168 species. What's interesting is that we don't have any native land mammals other than two species of bat, so birds are a huge part of New Zealand, and part of our identity. We call ourselves Kiwis ... We all have a story to tell about a bird."

Collins said that although she receives a few messages and emails of frustration each year, 2017 has seen her inbox flooded with people asking why their bird isn't included in the competition, or "why the albatross species are split up".

"For us, Bird of the Year is an opportunity to show people how many of our native birds are at risk. They are in crisis. It's a silly campaign with a serious message and if there's one thing people can take away it's that they can make a difference to protect their nation's birds."