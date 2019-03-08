14 Badass Women From Around The World You Probably Haven't Heard About

In August last year, Thunberg began to skip school every Friday to sit outside Sweden's parliament to demand the country act on climate change.

"I have continued to do so every Friday since then, and I will go on until Sweden is in line with the Paris Agreement," she told BuzzFeed News.

Thunberg, who has Asperger's syndrome, has since addressed global climate talks last December, the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, and has given her own TED Talk.

More than 20,000 students in at least 270 cities around the world — from Australia, to Belgium, to the UK — have followed her lead and also organized their own climate strikes, according to the Guardian.

"I think that's just amazing," Thunberg said.