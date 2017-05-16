This Author Killed Herself After Writing A Novel About Her Alleged Rapist

Lin had just published a novel about the sexual grooming and rape of a young girl by her middle-aged teacher. In the days following Lin's death, her family released a statement alleging the events in Lin's novel weren't actually fiction, but instead the true details of the sexual abuse that led Lin to take her own life.

Her family's accusations of sexual abuse inspired a full-on social media manhunt for the man who inspired Lin's novel. Taiwanese social media users, as well as a Taiwanese legislator, are now accusing a nationally recognized teacher who had previously taught Lin of being the man at the center of her book. And while the police are investigating, they haven't named any suspects yet.

Amid this whole controversy are huge questions about consent, mental illness, and rape culture in Taiwan.