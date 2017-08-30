BuzzFeed News

Chinese People Are Flooding Gigi Hadid's Instagram Telling Her She Is Not Welcome In China

"Don't come to China, because you are not welcome."

By Kassy Cho

Last updated on September 8, 2017, at 5:09 a.m. ET

Posted on August 30, 2017, at 11:47 a.m. ET

Yesterday, Gigi Hadid announced on Instagram that she would be walking the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which will be held in Shanghai for the first time.

Her announcement was met with anger by a lot of Chinese people, who remembered a video uploaded earlier this year by Hadid’s sister Bella.

this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never s… https://t.co/xenqQolSEb
this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never s… https://t.co/xenqQolSEb

The video — which shows Hadid squinting her eyes to look like what appears to be a Buddha cookie on their table — angered a lot of people, who proceeded to call her out and drag her on social media.

Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik —who is also an Asian — then weighed in and tweeted, "trust me.. she likes asians ;) 👍🏽"

Hadid herself has not commented on the controversy since it happened in February.

Upon finding out that Hadid would be visiting Shanghai for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Chinese people then started flooding her account with comments calling her racist and telling her she wasn't welcome in China.

Hadid has since disabled comments on her announcement video.

instagram.com

But that didn't stop people from flooding the rest of her Instagram posts with snake and chicken emojis, which is similar in meaning to the snake emoji in Chinese.

A lot of the comments called on Hadid not to go to Shanghai.

Many also pointed out that Hadid did not apologize for her actions.

instagram.com
And voiced their disappointment in her.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Hadid's representatives for comment.

UPDATE

Hadid has shared an apology on her official Weibo page, saying that "it was never my intent to offend anyone through my actions."

The post said that she has &quot;the utmost respect and love for the people of China&quot; and hopes to meet them so that they can &quot;get to know me for me.&quot;She added that she does not &quot;condone hurtful behavior and wants people and fans of all backgrounds to know they are welcomed, loved, and respected around me and by me.&quot;
weibo.com

The post said that she has "the utmost respect and love for the people of China" and hopes to meet them so that they can "get to know me for me."

She added that she does not "condone hurtful behavior and wants people and fans of all backgrounds to know they are welcomed, loved, and respected around me and by me."

