Which Country Has The Hottest Athletes At The Olympics?
BuzzFeed News hit the streets of Rio to get to the bottom of this very important question.
So as you are probably aware, there is a gathering of the world's most beautiful and athletic people around the world in Rio right now.
In an effort to settle this matter once and for all, BuzzFeed News conducted a very serious investigation into which country has the hottest athletes.
At first, host country Brazil seemed to be the go-to answer.
There was a shout out to the USA...
And their friendly neighbor Canada.
Italy gets a vote.
As does Australia.
For a very good reason.
But opinion was divided.
That is until we showed them a photo of Tonga's oiled up flag-bearer, who stole the show at the Olympics opening ceremony.
Because, WOW.
To put it simply...
