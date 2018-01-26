BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Immigrant Dad Was Mocked For His English, But It Had The Sweetest Ending

news

This Immigrant Dad Was Mocked For His English, But It Had The Sweetest Ending

The company has said the email was "inappropriate and inconsistent" with its values.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 27, 2018, at 7:10 a.m. ET

Posted on January 26, 2018, at 11:36 a.m. ET

Emily Huynh is an 18-year-old senior at Cleveland STEM High School in Seattle, Washington. Here she is with her family.

Emily Huynh

Recently, Huynh has been helping her 52-year-old dad, Minh, look for jobs. Because his English isn't fluent, she usually proofreads his emails before he sends them.

Huynh told BuzzFeed News that her dad immigrated to the US in 1995 and has been jobless for the past two years. Minh owned a restaurant when Huynh was younger but it went out of business. He then worked as an overnight truck driver for 13 years before he was laid off because of a licensing problem.
Emily Huynh

Huynh told BuzzFeed News that her dad immigrated to the US in 1995 and has been jobless for the past two years.

Minh owned a restaurant when Huynh was younger but it went out of business. He then worked as an overnight truck driver for 13 years before he was laid off because of a licensing problem.

But one day, Minh emailed a company about a job he was interested in by himself. He received an email back from the HR manager of the company, Dash Delivery, which read, "Let me tell you now, if you no speak English, I will send you home."

Non-English speakers really have it hard bc my dad just got rejected from this job offer and the email literally st… https://t.co/fW8C5Bx0Af
wowie its emily @staleboba

Non-English speakers really have it hard bc my dad just got rejected from this job offer and the email literally st… https://t.co/fW8C5Bx0Af

Reply Retweet Favorite

"As soon as I read it, I knew he was making fun of my dad's lack of English," Huynh said. "I was outraged, but my dad was confused until I explained it to him."

Update: My dad isn’t that hurt, he just doesn’t fully understand the concept of someone not hiring him for his lack… https://t.co/mjv2iy9NV5
wowie its emily @staleboba

Update: My dad isn’t that hurt, he just doesn’t fully understand the concept of someone not hiring him for his lack… https://t.co/mjv2iy9NV5

Reply Retweet Favorite

Huynh said that it highlighted a problem where immigrant parents often "do not understand the depth of discrimination, therefore don’t react like us."

ADVERTISEMENT

She then decided to share a photo of the email to Twitter to warn people in the community, not expecting it to go viral.

I understand that the job requires English but his email(s) could’ve been handled way more professionally. This ema… https://t.co/xTAH0uYFrP
wowie its emily @staleboba

I understand that the job requires English but his email(s) could’ve been handled way more professionally. This ema… https://t.co/xTAH0uYFrP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her tweet has been retweeted more than 23,000 times.

@staleboba @truccialaine Wow that is absolutely horrible!! Is you dad still looking for a position?! I recruit for… https://t.co/Afoz9lxSnQ
becca 🌞 breezzi @beccaendrizzi

@staleboba @truccialaine Wow that is absolutely horrible!! Is you dad still looking for a position?! I recruit for… https://t.co/Afoz9lxSnQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

People immediately offered their support.

@staleboba this made me heart break, it hits so close to home! i’m so sorry your dad had to go through that. i’m un… https://t.co/jZRbzvbqRy
annie nguyen @annniewins

@staleboba this made me heart break, it hits so close to home! i’m so sorry your dad had to go through that. i’m un… https://t.co/jZRbzvbqRy

Reply Retweet Favorite
@staleboba My moms English isn’t perfect either and seeing this makes me want to cry. You can file a lawsuit which you guys should!
Nicole Tran @Nikki_Trann

@staleboba My moms English isn’t perfect either and seeing this makes me want to cry. You can file a lawsuit which you guys should!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@staleboba @ughtiina I hate the crossover where they think your lack of speaking a language strips away your knowle… https://t.co/wrg8bua1tN
Amanda @Ahuoth_7

@staleboba @ughtiina I hate the crossover where they think your lack of speaking a language strips away your knowle… https://t.co/wrg8bua1tN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lots of people offered to help with Minh's job search.

@staleboba 💝 tell your dad to keep his head up. What kind of work is he looking to do? My family and most of my fri… https://t.co/nKS1KH9Poh
Ocean @ocean_breeeeeze

@staleboba 💝 tell your dad to keep his head up. What kind of work is he looking to do? My family and most of my fri… https://t.co/nKS1KH9Poh

Reply Retweet Favorite
@staleboba Are you guys in Washington state? If so there is a warehouse out here in renton I work at. And I have a… https://t.co/Ndh7sKNM5Y
iuni.. @Its_tuli

@staleboba Are you guys in Washington state? If so there is a warehouse out here in renton I work at. And I have a… https://t.co/Ndh7sKNM5Y

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others contacted the company to complain about the behaviour of Bruce Peterson, the manager who sent the email.

@staleboba @Shanshanvu imma be contacting dash and letting them know about this pos that works for them!!!!!! sendi… https://t.co/xnN3w3DfAt
liz @elizabethyesong

@staleboba @Shanshanvu imma be contacting dash and letting them know about this pos that works for them!!!!!! sendi… https://t.co/xnN3w3DfAt

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@staleboba We have been in contact with their headquarter office and the business has been notified. Please message… https://t.co/3nKdWUK5iy
Ocean @ocean_breeeeeze

@staleboba We have been in contact with their headquarter office and the business has been notified. Please message… https://t.co/3nKdWUK5iy

Reply Retweet Favorite

"When I posted the tweet, Twitter really did its thing and more," Huynh said, adding that most of the responses they've gotten have been very positive and encouraging.

Update: he’s reading his article and is overwhelmed by the amount of support everyone is giving him!
wowie its emily @staleboba

Update: he’s reading his article and is overwhelmed by the amount of support everyone is giving him!

Reply Retweet Favorite

The next evening, she received an email from the manager of Dash Delivery apologizing for Peterson's email and informing them that Peterson was no longer working at the company.

BEST UPDATE: HE GOT FIRED YALL!! I LOVE EVERYONE WHO SHARED THIS, LIKED THIS, READ THIS ARTICLE ETC. WE NO LONGER H… https://t.co/10HKHrU99n
wowie its emily @staleboba

BEST UPDATE: HE GOT FIRED YALL!! I LOVE EVERYONE WHO SHARED THIS, LIKED THIS, READ THIS ARTICLE ETC. WE NO LONGER H… https://t.co/10HKHrU99n

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Dash Delivery for comment.

"My dad is a very forgiving person and accepts the apology," Huynh said. "His words were, 'what has happened already happened, what else can we do?'"

Check up: Even though we appreciate all the encouragement to make it a law suit, my dad has forgiven and wants to m… https://t.co/QRcyg9VDNj
wowie its emily @staleboba

Check up: Even though we appreciate all the encouragement to make it a law suit, my dad has forgiven and wants to m… https://t.co/QRcyg9VDNj

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We were happy to learn that he got fired, but he doesn't want any harm towards Peterson," she added.

She said that Minh has since been flooded with job offers and is still deciding between different opportunities.

Update: Bruce himself has apologized with an email stating that he understand his wrong-doings and he begged for fo… https://t.co/N8wF9lL4lN
wowie its emily @staleboba

Update: Bruce himself has apologized with an email stating that he understand his wrong-doings and he begged for fo… https://t.co/N8wF9lL4lN

Reply Retweet Favorite

She added that he has asked her to thank everyone for their support, and that she was very happy to "to shine a light to this serious problem of workplace discrimination."

UPDATE

A spokesperson for Dash Delivery LLC confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Peterson's employment had indeed been terminated, adding that his email was "inexcusable."

The spokesperson said the tone and nature of the email was disrespectful and didn't reflect what the company stands for.

"Our company values diversity. Our drivers represent a broad range of backgrounds," the spokesperson said, adding that the company welcomes all applicants regardless of who they are or where they are from.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT