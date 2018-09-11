BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Elderly Woman Tried To Order Food Straight From The Delivery Guy And So He Placed The Order For Her

world

This Elderly Woman Tried To Order Food Straight From The Delivery Guy And So He Placed The Order For Her

"Faith in humanity restored."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 11, 2018, at 9:26 a.m. ET

A food delivery worker in the Philippines has gone viral for ordering food for an elderly woman because she didn't know how.

Maris Mayol Tian

Maris Mayol Tian captured the moment on Friday in Bacolod after she paid for her delivery from fast food chain Jollibee.

Tian said after she paid for her order, her elderly neighbor, who she calls Nanay, waved the delivery guy over and asked him if there was food in his bag, because she wanted to buy it for her breakfast.&quot;The delivery guy explained that he delivers food that has been ordered,&quot; Tian said. &quot;But then Nanay said she also wanted to order.&quot;&quot;That was the moment when he took out his phone and dialed a number to order for her,&quot; she said.
Maris Mayol Tian

Tian said after she paid for her order, her elderly neighbor, who she calls Nanay, waved the delivery guy over and asked him if there was food in his bag, because she wanted to buy it for her breakfast.

"The delivery guy explained that he delivers food that has been ordered," Tian said. "But then Nanay said she also wanted to order."

"That was the moment when he took out his phone and dialed a number to order for her," she said.

"I found that really cute," Tian said. "Not a lot of young people pay attention to old people, but he did, so I ran inside the house to look for my phone and took a photo."

She shared the photo on her Facebook page, where it has since received more than 164,000 likes and been shared more than 51,000 times."I didn’t expect anything like this to happen," Tian said, "But it’s a nice feeling when you get to share good vibes and positivity with people you don’t know."

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

She shared the photo on her Facebook page, where it has since received more than 164,000 likes and been shared more than 51,000 times.

"I didn’t expect anything like this to happen," Tian said, "But it’s a nice feeling when you get to share good vibes and positivity with people you don’t know."

People really loved it.

facebook.com
facebook.com
facebook.com
facebook.com

The delivery man has since been identified as Elpegie Palmares Sicor.

Sicor told BuzzFeed News that he has been working for Jollibee for almost three months now.Sicor said he helped Nanay place her order because she didn&#x27;t know how and &quot;it&#x27;s my job, customer service.&quot;He said that he was very surprised to find out he had gone viral, as he wasn&#x27;t aware that Tian had taken a photo of him, but added that it feels great to do a good deed.
Elpegie Palmares Sicor

Sicor told BuzzFeed News that he has been working for Jollibee for almost three months now.

Sicor said he helped Nanay place her order because she didn't know how and "it's my job, customer service."

He said that he was very surprised to find out he had gone viral, as he wasn't aware that Tian had taken a photo of him, but added that it feels great to do a good deed.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Jollibee for comment.

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT