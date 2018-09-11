This Elderly Woman Tried To Order Food Straight From The Delivery Guy And So He Placed The Order For Her

Maris Mayol Tian

Tian said after she paid for her order, her elderly neighbor, who she calls Nanay, waved the delivery guy over and asked him if there was food in his bag, because she wanted to buy it for her breakfast.

"The delivery guy explained that he delivers food that has been ordered," Tian said. "But then Nanay said she also wanted to order."

"That was the moment when he took out his phone and dialed a number to order for her," she said.