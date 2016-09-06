BuzzFeed News

A College Student Created A Powerful Photo Series Inspired By Brock Turner's Release

A College Student Created A Powerful Photo Series Inspired By Brock Turner's Release

"It happens to anyone." WARNING: The post contains graphic images.

By Kassy Cho

Posted on September 6, 2016, at 6:17 a.m. ET

A student from Ithaca College in New York has created a series inspired by the release of Brock Turner last week.

Turner, a former student-athlete at Stanford University, was released after serving three months in a county jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster in January 2015.
Facebook: yanamazurkevichphotography

Twenty-year-old Yana Mazurkevich's photo series "It Happens" was created for sexual assault awareness media platform Current Solutions.

The series was shared on Tumblr, receiving more than 110,000 notes. It was originally posted to the Current Solutions Facebook page, where it has been shared almost 50,000 times.
Facebook: yanamazurkevichphotography

Mazurkevich told BuzzFeed News that "the inspiration behind the series was an accumulation of personal experiences and experiences that my friends have been through."

&quot;There comes a point when it just pisses you off and you want to do something about it,&quot; she said.
Facebook: yanamazurkevichphotography

She said the photos look as if they are frozen in motion, showing "something that actually happens in real life."

Mazurkevich said she wanted to portray the subjects as lifeless but in a way that allows the viewer to realise the subjects are real people.
Facebook: yanamazurkevichphotography

"And this happens to real people, people close to you, people who you know," she said.

Facebook: yanamazurkevichphotography

She said that this is her way of saying, “Look. Look at this and don’t even try to ignore it because it’s right there in front of you to stare at.”

Facebook: yanamazurkevichphotography

Mazurkevich said she never expected her work to blow up the way it did.

&quot;But the fact that it has gotten so much attention just tells how much this topic is not prioritized,&quot; she added.
Facebook: yanamazurkevichphotography

Mazurkevich had previously created a photo series with Current Solutions titled "Dear Brock Turner".

That series shows women holding up signs with phrases that survivors of sexual assault often hear, such as &quot;You shouldn&#x27;t have been walking alone.&quot;
Facebook: yanamazurkevichphotography

"I am touched by those who took the time to share their story with me, and to me that’s progress," Mazurkevich said.

&quot;Conversation needs to happen, and I am extremely happy that so far people have been stepping out of their comfort zones to speak up and start one,&quot; she said.
Facebook: yanamazurkevichphotography

