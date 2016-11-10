BuzzFeed News

20 Cartoons Reacting To The Results Of The 2016 US Presidential Election

"Good morning America."

By Kassy Cho

Posted on November 10, 2016, at 5:20 a.m. ET

1. Paul Noth

A cartoon by Paul Noth.
The New Yorker @NewYorker

A cartoon by Paul Noth.

2. David Rowe

good morning america #TrumpPence16 #USADecides
david rowe @roweafr

good morning america #TrumpPence16 #USADecides

3. Michael de Adder

Cartoon on #ElectionNight #Trump #TrumpPence16
Michael de Adder @deAdder

Cartoon on #ElectionNight #Trump #TrumpPence16

4. Ygreck

#ElectionNight #Election2016 #ClintonVsTrump
ygreck @ygreck

#ElectionNight #Election2016 #ClintonVsTrump

5. Ann Telnaes

November 8, 2016
Ann Telnaes @AnnTelnaes

November 8, 2016

6. Kevin Siers

New cartoon | The morning after:
Kevin Siers @KevinSiers

New cartoon | The morning after:

7. Alan Moir

Don't Panic ! #TRUMP
Alan Moir @moir_alan

Don't Panic ! #TRUMP

8. Christo Komarnitski

American gothic #TrumpPresident #Trump #Hillary #USElection2016
Christo Komarnitski @Christo_Komar

American gothic #TrumpPresident #Trump #Hillary #USElection2016

9. Lectrr

#cartoon #trump #PresidentElectTrump #presidenttrump #elections #USElections2016
lectrr @lectrr

#cartoon #trump #PresidentElectTrump #presidenttrump #elections #USElections2016

10. Remon Wang

今兒看美國春晚選舉直播，塗鴉了三張
变态辣椒 @remonwangxt

今兒看美國春晚選舉直播，塗鴉了三張

11. Steve Brodner

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: steve.brodner.7

12. Plantu

TRUMP: MARINE LE PEN SE SENT POUSSER DES AILES. Le dessin du Monde de ce jeudi 10 novembre.
PLANTU @plantu

TRUMP: MARINE LE PEN SE SENT POUSSER DES AILES. Le dessin du Monde de ce jeudi 10 novembre.

13. Brian Adcock

#Trump I feel like I am living in an alternative universe where everything is going bad. #USElection2016
brian adcock @briancartoon

#Trump I feel like I am living in an alternative universe where everything is going bad. #USElection2016

14. David Pope

Last night's #electionday cartoon (a crop and zoom of last week's cartoon)
David Pope @davpope

Last night's #electionday cartoon (a crop and zoom of last week's cartoon)

15. Dave Brown

Drew two cartoons for @Independent yesterday... was hoping I didn't have to use this one. #Trump #USElections
Dave Brown @DaveBrownToons

Drew two cartoons for @Independent yesterday... was hoping I didn't have to use this one. #Trump #USElections

16. Morten Morland

Planet Trump. This week's Spectator cover...sadly. #trumpwins
mortenmorland @mortenmorland

Planet Trump. This week's Spectator cover...sadly. #trumpwins

17. Michael Reilly

Meanwhile, in 3016... #ElectionDay #Elections2016 #AmericaDecides #USElection2016 #Trump #Clinton #TrumpVsClinton
Michael Reilly @_Monkel_

Meanwhile, in 3016... #ElectionDay #Elections2016 #AmericaDecides #USElection2016 #Trump #Clinton #TrumpVsClinton

18. Matt Wuerker

Great Big Shop of Horrors. New cartoon @politico
Matt Wuerker @wuerker

Great Big Shop of Horrors. New cartoon @politico

19. Swaha

#ElectionNight #ElectionDay #USQuotidien #USElection2016 #Trump #Hillary #HillaryClintonvsDonaldTrump
swaha @swahacartoons

#ElectionNight #ElectionDay #USQuotidien #USElection2016 #Trump #Hillary #HillaryClintonvsDonaldTrump

20. Ali Allagata

Ali Allagata, the Palestinian cartoonist, drawing from Gaza:
Jonathan Guyer @mideastXmidwest

Ali Allagata, the Palestinian cartoonist, drawing from Gaza:

