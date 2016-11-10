20 Cartoons Reacting To The Results Of The 2016 US Presidential Election
"Good morning America."
1. Paul Noth
2. David Rowe
3. Michael de Adder
4. Ygreck
5. Ann Telnaes
6. Kevin Siers
7. Alan Moir
8. Christo Komarnitski
9. Lectrr
10. Remon Wang
11. Steve Brodner
12. Plantu
13. Brian Adcock
14. David Pope
15. Dave Brown
16. Morten Morland
17. Michael Reilly
18. Matt Wuerker
19. Swaha
20. Ali Allagata
