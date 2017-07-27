7 Out Of The 10 Most Viral Articles About Angela Merkel On Facebook Are False

The most popular fake news post about the German chancellor leads to a Catholic version of YouTube that's apparently run by people in Moscow using servers in Moldova. Yes, seriously .

With about 273,000 Facebook reactions, comments, and shares, it's by far the most successful German post about Merkel on Facebook. It's also false.

There have been hundreds of articles and videos published about the Angela Merkel, but no German-language post has attracted more shares, comments, and reactions on Facebook in the last five years than a video from Gloria.tv headlined "Angela Merkel: Germans have to accept foreigners' violence."

In fact, a BuzzFeed News analysis found that 7 of the 10 top-performing German posts about Angela Merkel on Facebook the last five years are false.

Using BuzzSumo, BuzzFeed News identified the articles about Angela Merkel published in the last five years that generated the highest total number of shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook. Of the top 10, seven were false or a hoax, and the remaining three were either true or based on an opinion. All 10 were slanted against Merkel.

The analysis found that false stories and fake news about Merkel spread widely on Facebook, especially when linked with the topic of refugees. These stories come from far-right websites and other nontraditional media, and outperform traditional media coverage of the chancellor. One reason this content spreads so widely is that it's shared by a variety of right-wing Facebook pages and groups.

This finding is similar to a previous BuzzFeed News analysis of German and English-language content about Merkel that looked at the top-performing content in 2016.