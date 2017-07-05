BuzzFeed News

If Ryan Gosling Had A Twin It Would 100% Be This Guy

world / poll

Meet your chance to kind of marry Ryan Gosling.

By Karsten Schmehl and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Karsten Schmehl

Karsten Schmehl

BuzzFeed-Redaktion, Deutschland

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 5, 2017, at 9:51 a.m. ET

This is a picture of Ryan Gosling.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

These are all also pictures of Ryan Gosling.

Getty Images

Here he is walking up steps.

Instagram: @joe_laschet

And relaxing in some suits.

Instagram: @joe_laschet
Okay, I lied. The last two weren't Gosling, but Johannes Laschet from Aachen, Germany.

Instagram
instagram.com

Laschet, the son of German politician Armin Laschet, is a menswear blogger with thousands of Instagram followers.

Instagram
Instagram: @joe_laschet

And he really, really looks like Ryan Gosling.

Instagram
instagram.com
Instagram
Instagram: @joe_laschet
Instagram
Instagram: @joe_laschet

Damn.

Instagram
instagram.com

It's not just us. People on his Instagram point out his resemblance to Gosling.

&quot;A little air of Ryan Gosling.&quot;
Instagram: @joe_laschet

"A little air of Ryan Gosling."

Instagram: @joe_laschet
Instagram: @joe_laschet

It's legit.

Instagram
instagram.com

But, like, apart from the *Gosling connection* Laschet is doing pretty well for himself, as demonstrated by his recent interview with GQ.

Instagram
instagram.com

  1. So, do you think Laschet could totally double for Gosling in his next film?

    Honestly what are you on about?<br>
This post was translated from German.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Laschet to hear about how great life is when you look like a movie star.

