A Guy Asked Twitter To Send His Dad Postcards And People 100% Delivered
This is lovely.
On Tuesday, German journalist Torsten Beeck posted to Twitter that his father was in a hospital after a stroke and was bored there. Beeck asked his followers to "send him a postcard."
Beeck's tweet got a lot of attention. Strangers on Twitter praised him for his kindness.
He encouraged people to send any sort of messages to his dad, including "Football, politics, Hamburg, but actually he is interested in everything."
And other people said that they will actually send cards to Papa Beeck.
Hours later, the first postcards were in the mail.
On Thursday, Beeck confirmed that the cards had started reaching his father.
And post just keeps showing up!
BuzzFeed News reached out to Beeck for further comment.
This post was translated from German.
