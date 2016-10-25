We Asked Fiction Writers To Imagine What It Takes To Be A Star

Authors Rebecca Makkai, Alice Sola Kim, and Lindsay Hunter present their vision of what it means to be almost famous in 2016.

Around every star there are supporting characters who assist in making them iconic – their songwriters, their backup singers and dancers, the people who know how to craft an image. Really, anyone just a few steps away from center stage. We wanted to explore the phenomenon of people who lack the ineffable magic that makes someone with talent (or not) a superstar.

We asked three talented fiction writers — Rebecca Makkai, Alice Sola Kim, and Lindsay Hunter — to explore what it means to have fame just outside of your grasp, because sometimes only fantasy can capture the subtlety of real life.