10 Comics That Got You Through 2016
We asked artists to create work that went beyond words. Here are some of our favorites from 2016.
A Climate Guide For The Grieving —Levi Hastings
This Comic About A Chicken Will Make You Cry —Mari Naomi
How To Find The Place Where You Can Grow —Adam Szym
How Black People Keep Each Other Alive —Hannah Giorgis and Charlotte Gomez
9 Incredible Women Who Spent Their Lives Fighting To Change America —Kate Schatz and Miriam Klein Stahl
I Tried To Eat My Past And My Past Ate Me —Haejin Park
Badass Bisexual Women In History You Should Know —Hazel Newlevant
