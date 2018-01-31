Meet The 2018 BuzzFeed Emerging Writer Fellows

The competition for the BuzzFeed Emerging Writers Fellowship was steep this year, with more than 400 applicants vying for three slots. But these three writers stood out, and we’re thrilled to announce that they’ll be joining the BuzzFeed Reader team, beginning in March, as our newest class of fellows. They will be writing a mix of personal essays, cultural reportage, and criticism and will each receive $14,000 over the course of four months, along with mentorship and personal development designed to help them take a transformative leap in their careers.

Their names are Min Li Chan, Sandi Rankaduwa, and Adriana Widdoes.